The most innovative blockchain, crypto, metaverse, and Web3 companies of 2024

In the past year, the blockchain, crypto, metaverse, and Web3 industries quietly rebuilt themselves, away from the pressures of being constantly in the public eye. And now, a couple years beyond the market froth—and the bubbles bursting—they have begun to gel into maturation.

That’s perhaps most exemplified in Roblox, a leader in creating virtual worlds that people actually want to visit. While its metaverse was long seen as a playspace for children, its fastest-growing demographic is now 17-to-24-year-olds, largely because of its push to become more “adult”: Last summer, it finally rolled out age-gated content with mature story themes, humor, and violence. Its technology is also more sophisticated than ever: Users can now record themselves with phone or computer cameras to animate their avatars.

Meanwhile, in crypto, maturation has meant leaning on the industry’s foundational pillars, whose roles in upholding the infrastructure of the space are only growing stronger. Securitize, which was founded in 2017 to “digitize all the world’s assets,” built more bridges between DeFi and TradFi, including securing a partnership with an $850 billion global investment manager. Coinbase stepped up to become the most trusted cryptocurrency exchange, even as others were shot down with charges of financial crimes—and it showed with a 400% rise in its stock price. Chainalysis continued to serve as the blockchain police, investigating darknet fentanyl trafficking worth billions in street value and doing forensics on laundered money for the IRS. And Circle continued to provide, well, stability with its stablecoin.

That’s still left room for experimentation, of course. Polygon Labs, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain, engineered a way for people to verify their identity without transmitting or storing any personal data, using a cryptographic method known as “zero-knowledge proof”—a breakthrough in blockchain privacy. Chainlink Labs launched its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP)—which it likened to the protocols that connect computers to the internet—that could one day let people take their assets frictionlessly between the various blockchains in existence, from that of a virtual art gallery to a gaming universe to a banking network. And upstart NFT trading platform Blur’s new tactic, which shed the fine-arts veneer and championed NFTs as high-frequency trading objects, rocketed it to the top of its competitive field, eclipsing OpenSea by the end of 2023.