This payment-processing stalwart is bridging credit cards and crypto

When crypto evangelists believed what they were building would eclipse payment processing giant Visa , they overlooked that Visa already embraced principles that included the virtues of decentralization and pushing power to the edges of its network. Visa has helped to mainstream blockchain technology for financial transactions, serving as a bridge between DeFi and TradFi (traditional finance), leading the way among payment providers in taking modern approaches to cross-border payments across a variety of major blockchains. In September 2023, it implemented faster payments on the Solana blockchain, a higher-throughout alternative to Ethereum. It quickly facilitated millions in transactions, reducing both foreign-exchange fees and blockchain transaction costs for users via its use of Circle’s USDC stablecoin (a digital proxy backed by financial instruments).

Befitting Visa’s agnostic approach to blockchains, it also brought a Bitcoin rewards program to Europe and Latin America by expanding its relationship with the startup Fold last April. Visa provides Fold users with a debit-card option to earn bitcoin (rather than cash back or airline miles or points) and runs the network processing between fiat and cryptocurrency. It followed this up in the fall when it allowed Ethereum users to pay that network’s usage fees with a credit card, simplifying any transactions on that blockchain. Visa also worked with governments worldwide—from Brazil to Hong Kong—on creating central bank digital currencies.

With additional reporting by Ben Schiller

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.