This immense virtual world is leveling up its content

Whether you consider it a videogame, metaverse, or online platform, Roblox continues to engage its massive community that includes more than 70 million daily active users worldwide (that’s just larger than the population of Thailand), creators, and brands as it hosts worlds that are not just for kids anymore. To help developers create experiences that speak to its fastest-growing demographic of 17- to 24-year-olds, the company has expanded its toolset and policies.

In June 2023, Roblox finally let creators target age-verified users with gated content that includes mature story themes and even adult humor and violence. It also added a much greater range of self-expression to its avatars. Anyone over the age of 13 can now use their PC or phone camera to add movements that animate their avatar. In addition, creators can make and sell digital bodies and heads within Roblox’s marketplace (previously they could only offer clothes and other avatar accouterments).

These enhancements have helped Roblox grow its most salient metrics. As of the end of September 2023, daily users had grown to 70.2 million, spending a total of 16 billion minutes in the third quarter of 2023, a 20% increase over the year-earlier period. Creators booked $839.5 million in sales for the first nine months of the year.

With additional reporting by Ben Schiller