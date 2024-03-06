Job cuts and short bathroom breaks: Why federal call center workers are struggling to make ends meet

As employers across industries have tightened their budgets and cut jobs, it seems like no worker is safe from the threat of layoffs. But at Maximus—a major call center contractor for the federal government that helps Americans access Medicare benefits and affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act—workers claim that layoffs at the company have become almost routine. Former employees told Fast Company that they have faced multiple terminations in the span of just a few years, citing a pattern of extensive hiring during the open enrollment period followed by job cuts soon after.

The labor union Communications Workers of America (CWA), which has been organizing Maximus workers across the country, has estimated that the company dismissed more than 800 workers over a six-month period in 2023 with little notice. Unlike many employers, Maximus has not made public announcements about its decision to trim headcount. The company, which reported revenue of nearly $5 billion in fiscal year 2023, employs more than 39,000 people, the majority of whom are women (73%) and people of color (66%), according to its latest diversity report. A large portion of those employees—about 10,000—work in the company’s call centers, and in 2022, Maximus won a $6.6 billion nine-year contract to continue fielding health insurance inquiries for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Beyond the lack of job security, employees have come forward with a number of other claims against Maximus, alleging low wages, poor working conditions, and more recently, union busting. Call center workers say they are closely monitored by an AI tool that tracks their performance and an automated system that grants them just under six minutes to leave their post and use the bathroom. (If they hit or exceeded six minutes, workers claim they were docked hourly pay.) Many workers have also noted the irony of helping Americans find affordable health insurance while struggling to cover their own healthcare costs.

In a statement to Fast Company, Maximus spokesperson Eileen Rivera said, “Maximus is proud of our workforce and the career opportunities we provide in communities across the country. The misinformation being spread to our employees and the public about employment at Maximus call centers is false and irresponsible.”