Why SpaceX, Amazon, and Trader Joe’s are pushing an aggressive lawsuit that would fundamentally undermine labor organizing

BY Kim Kelly6 minute read

Elon Musk always seems to be fighting with somebody, and is usually doing so publicly on Twitter, the social media platform he bought and renamed X. The targets of his ire have varied as wildly as his own business decisions, but recently, he seems to have picked an adversary that might be tough for even his billions to beat: the entire U.S. labor movement.

In response to losing a fight over improperly firing some employees, Musk’s company SpaceX is suing the government, arguing that the National Labor Relations board, the five-member government body that sets and administers labor policy, is unconstitutional. If SpaceX—and the other companies like Amazon and Trader Joe’s that have joined in this argument—win, the consequences for labor organizing the country could be disastrous. Here are some questions and answers to help understand where this case started and what might become of it. How does Elon Musk feel about unions? The Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO has been very clear about his antipathy toward unions. Musk has a history of making anti-union statements (and allegedly firing workers who try to organize at his companies). At The New York Times‘ DealBook Summit on in 2023, he said, “I disagree with unions because I don’t like anything which creates a lords and peasants sort of thing. I think unions naturally try to create negativity at a company.” The South African-born billionaire knows a thing or two about creating a “negative” workplace; as the Los Angeles Times wrote in 2022, his track record as a boss “is an endless scroll of impulse firings, retribution, tone-deafness on race—and the impregnation of a subordinate.”

How do unions feel about Elon Musk? Musk’s latest anti-union outburst came in response to the United Auto Workers’ announcement that they intend to organize a union at Tesla’s four U.S. factories alongside the rest of the nation’s currently non-union automotive companies. As veteran labor journalist Steve Greenhouse noted in a long list of Musk’s anti-worker actions, Tesla workers make 30% less than UAW members. The billionaire’s take on the union drive included the sentiment that “if Tesla gets unionized, it’ll be because we deserve it and we failed in some way.” UAW President Shawn Fain was unimpressed. “The irony is [Musk] talks about lords and peasants, and that’s the current status,” the union leader shot back. “While he’s getting extremely wealthy off the backs of his workers and he’s building rocket ships to fly his ass into outer space, workers continue to scrape to get by.” It’s safe to say that the richest man in the world has precious few friends in the labor movement, and that the UAW’s plans have made him nervous. He’s already banned workers from wearing UAW shirts on the factory floor.

What is the lawsuit about? The National Labor Board (NLRB) is an independent government agency tasked with enforcing the nation’s labor laws and overseeing union elections (its five members are appointed to five year terms by the president and must be confirmed by the Senate). Musk has butted heads with the board multiple times over his union-busting and anti-worker behavior, and has been hit with a number of charges from the body. In a 2023 complaint, the NLRB charged Musk with violating federal labor law in 2022 when he fired eight SpaceX workers for circulating a letter calling Musk “a distraction and embarrassment.” In response to the board’s decision (and despite how light the proposed penalties were), Musk decided to sue. Why is Musk suing the National Labor Relations Board? His lawsuit against the NLRB posits that the board’s administrative courts are unconstitutional and thus should not be allowed to take enforcement actions. In short, instead of fighting each individual charge, he’s decided it will be easier to just destroy the board itself. But like many other business decisions Musk makes, it is a gamble. “Corporate America is going full bore after the labor movement and that’s what they’re trying to do is to really annihilate them on every level that they can, including these legal maneuvers,” Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab, told The Guardian. “There’s a whole body of NLRB case law that it is a violation of federal labor law to sue as a means to prevent organizing and bargaining, so there will be NLRB charges brought in this regard if there haven’t been already.”

What about the other companies involved—Amazon and Trader Joe’s? Trader Joe’s, a popular grocery chain whose hippie image has been besmirched by its penchant for union-busting, was the first company to hop into the fray alongside SpaceX and echo Musk’s argument that the NLRB is unconstitutional. Their attorney did so in the midst of an NLRB hearing on the company’s alleged union-busting. The company has not launched a lawsuit of its own, but has joined a growing chorus of companies who seem determined to stymie the ongoing wave of organizing that’s swept the nation since 2020. As for Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth is almost as well known for its dangerous working conditions as it is for fast delivery, and the NLRB has consistently dinged them for union-busting, illegal retaliation, and a host of unfair labor practices. Workers at Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, New York made history by winning a union election with their independent Amazon Labor Union in 2022, but the company has refused to recognize the union or begin bargaining. The NLRB is currently investigating a bevy of complaints related to the JFK8 election, but earlier this month, Amazon argued in a court filing that the NLRB is unconstitutional and was violating its due process rights. What would happen if this lawsuit succeeded? If any of these companies are actually able to dismantle the NLRB, it would have an immeasurable impact on unions and workers across the country, severely damaging their ability to organize, to protect themselves, and to get any hope of justice when an employer mistreats or retaliates against them.

If the case makes it up to the current Supreme Court, that possibility gets a whole lot more likely. Workplace regulations would likely plummet; labor violations—with no enforcement mechanism to punish them—could soar. It would be an absolute disaster for the entire working class, especially those who have devoted their time and energy to organizing a newly militant labor movement. “This is a major attack on the American labor movement,” as Seth Goldstein, a lawyer at Julien, Mirer, Singla, and Goldstein who has long represented the Amazon Labor Union, told VICE. “They want to knock down the whole process and make it impossible for us to organize, because if they’re successful in what they’re doing, the board won’t be able to issue any decisions. They’re going for everything.” How has the NLRB responded to the threat? The board seems more exasperated than frightened of Musk’s antics, and insist that his case is simply without legal merit. In a blow for Musk, a Texas judge has already ruled that the case must be transferred to a California court. And NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, the spitfire labor lawyer who has guided the board’s recent turn toward more effective and proactive enforcement of worker protections, is no pushover. “If the law is not on your side, and the facts aren’t on your side, then just pound the table and yell like hell,” she told Bloomberg. “That’s what I feel that Elon Musk is doing.”