A new HELOC option puts your home on the line and the blockchain

Before real-world assets took off as a crypto category in 2023, Figure was showing the way. The company, founded in 2018 by Mike Cagney, who previously started SoFi, has created its own blockchain, called Provenance, to remake financial services and markets. Also that year, Figure expanded its home-equity line of credit (HELOC) product to bring more banks and customers to its faster and cheaper offering that uses the blockchain to immutably record asset ownership as well as features designed for enabling a completely online experience whenever possible. The company, which also offers its own private company cap table and fund management services, boasts that it has secured more than 200 regulatory licenses, as well as SEC approval as an Alternative Trading System and FINRA approval as a broker-dealer.

In June, Figure debuted its wholesale lending platform, which provides mostly midsize loan originators direct access to its HELOC product. Figure can approve applicants in about five minutes and deliver funds in approximately five business days. Homeowners can seek as much as $400,000 with a fixed rate. In November, the company added a “lending-as-a-service” product, allowing loan originators to use Figure’s tools and the benefits of its blockchain but set their own terms and determine their own risk profile for borrowers. Figure’s HELOC product has enabled more than 85,000 households in 45 states to access a combined $6 billion in value from their homes.

With additional reporting by Ben Schiller

