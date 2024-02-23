What leaders can learn from the psychedelic movement

BY Tyler Perry3 minute read

The psychedelic renaissance is making its way into the mainstream, fueled most recently by stories of high-powered executives and working moms choosing psilocybin capsules over coffee for mental clarity and creativity. This narrative underscores the intricate dance therapeutic psychedelic companies must perform in a landscape where sensational stories of recreational use both captivate and complicate the movement. While these portrayals bring this formerly taboo conversation into the mainstream, they also highlight the challenges faced by companies working to ground psychedelics within a therapeutic, scientifically validated framework.

All disruptive movements, from scientific advances to major tech innovations, must pull off a tricky perception shift while battling the misinformation and skepticism that come from going mainstream. This kind of attention brings as many challenges as opportunities. For other leaders navigating this shift, there are numerous lessons to be learned from the psychedelics space. The double-edged sword of mainstream attention The psychedelics movement has made steady gains through clinical trial data and regulatory approval of MDMA and ketamine treatments around the globe. Now we are seeing it enter mainstream conversations: stories of their use among the “rich mom” set for battling postpartum depression and enhancing work-life balance, as well as health plans and consumer goods companies offering psychedelics as an employee benefit. This shift brings psychedelics out of the shadows and into the lives of the modern professional. However, comparisons to these powerful drugs as “the new glass of wine” point to the delicate balance therapeutic companies must maintain. On one hand, these mainstream stories can demystify psychedelics, breaking down decades of stigma. On the other, they risk trivializing these substances, potentially undermining the scientific research underpinning their therapeutic potential.

Threading this needle requires a strategic communications approach. Here are a few guiding principles for any company navigating an intricate reputational landscape: Establish credibility: Differentiating the therapeutic application of psychedelics, which is grounded in rigorous clinical research and regulatory compliance, from recreational use is paramount. Emphasizing transparency, evidence-backed communication, and third-party endorsements can help correct misperceptions fueled by mainstream attention. This principle of guiding public discourse towards a factual and balanced comprehension is crucial for any leader trying to advance a paradigm shift. Lead with ethics: Aligning your movement with a core set of values and ethical standards unites your ecosystem around a common mission and positions you as a credible leader. For psychedelics, championing the highest research and ethical standards, demonstrating adherence to regulatory frameworks, and prioritizing safety is fundamental. It is the curse of the first that you must advocate for the entire industry while distinguishing yourself as qualified to lead it. This requires collaboration with peers, i.e., establishing standards while competing at the same time.

Engage the broader ecosystem: Fostering ongoing dialogue with all stakeholders—in this case, healthcare professionals, regulators, beneficiaries, and the general public—is vital. Utilizing diverse platforms to share accessible insights into your movement’s benefits and underpinning research can shift perceptions. When trying to shift perception, meeting people where they are is important. Identify and amplify your credible champions and seek to convert believers into advocates. Engage the curious with research and human interest stories. Listen to your skeptics to understand the source of resistance, and let that inform your broader communications strategy. Navigate the narrative with purpose As psychedelics gradually gain mainstream traction, the complexity of the surrounding narrative intensifies. For leaders in the therapeutic psychedelics sphere—and indeed any transformative movement—the challenge extends beyond merely capturing growing interest. It involves directing the dialogue towards a nuanced appreciation of the potential benefits. Adopting a strategic approach that highlights education, ethical standards, and evidence-based communications, leaders can navigate through sensationalism, positioning their cause as a vital component in the evolution of their respective fields.

Tyler Perry is co-CEO of Mission North.