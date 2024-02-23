The best and worst American cities for pizza lovers may surprise you

Philosophers may still debate the meaning of life, but those who know, know: The true meaning of life is pizza.

Sure, the world might be falling apart, but as long as you can drown your sorrows in carbs and cheese, there’s still reason to get out of bed every morning. In fact, demand for pizza is still so high that pizza prices are rising faster than inflation.

Clover Real Estate, a real estate data company, ranked the 50 largest cities in the United States to determine which one is the best for pizza.

Unlike lists that rank pizza cities based solely on how good the pizza is, researchers here combined multiple metrics, including a survey of 1,000 Americans on the best pizza cities, the number of pizza restaurants per 100,000 people, pizza-related Google searches, Yelp ratings for pizza restaurants, and the local price for pizza compared to annual income.