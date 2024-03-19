Amid crypto crises, this exchange is winning trust from finance’s elite

Amid a fraught year for crypto exchanges that included former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial and conviction and Binance’s guilty plea and $4.3 billion fine for a variety of federal financial crimes, Coinbase stood out in a good way.

In August 2023, the company released Base, its blockchain built atop Ethereum, to facilitate third-party applications. Coinbase is the first exchange to operate its own blockchain, which opens up revenue opportunities while fostering a new wave of crypto innovation that isn’t wholly reliant on market speculation. Coinbase launched Base with high-profile projects such as a Coca-Cola digital art drop, attracting one million wallets and $500 million in assets in its first quarter of operation.

In May, Coinbase launched its international derivatives program, letting institutional traders buy and sell futures in crypto assets. While it made the move during a tense period between Coinbase and U.S. regulators that prompted the company to sue the SEC, a division of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission gave Coinbase the go-ahead by August. In November, both institutional and retail investors could trade futures, which make up an estimated 75% of all global crypto trading, with products tailored to each audience. In the third quarter of 2023, Coinbase signed on more than 100 institutions to its international futures exchange, and they traded $10 billion in notional value.

In addition, 9 of the 12 financial services firms that filed to issue a spot Bitcoin ETF (a recently approved fund type that holds Bitcoin) have stated in their applications that Coinbase would be their preferred custodian. Coinbase has earned the support of the likes of BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree to hold billions in customer assets through its efforts to stress-test its systems to handle the expected surge in trading volume and keep those funds safe.