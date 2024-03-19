Most Innovative Companies Application Deadline This Friday 10/4!
Circle is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in blockchain, crypto, metaverse, and Web3.

This company’s stablecoin is becoming a dominant digital dollar

BY David Lidsky1 minute read

Circle’s primary product is a digital version of the U.S. dollar (a stablecoin) called USDC backed by cash and cash-equivalent assets. At the end of 2023, there was just under $25 billion of Circle’s USDC in circulation that had facilitated more than $12 trillion in on-chain transactions. Like any currency, USDC needs its users’ confidence; Circle made important institutional partnerships throughout 2023 to bolster its standing as the most-trusted way in which traditional finance can take advantage of blockchain technology and seamlessly move money between fiat and crypto. In January, it moved a portion of its USDC reserve into the Circle Reserve Fund (USDXX), an SEC-regulated money market fund managed by BlackRock. Anyone can check its daily flows and holdings, bringing more transparency to how it operates.

Circle, which already worked with Mastercard, Moneygram, Stripe, and others, initiated a relationship with SAP in June to facilitate faster, cheaper cross-border payments in either USDC or Circle’s digital euro (EURC) for its midsize enterprise customers. The company also became the first stablecoin on Robinhood’s crypto platform in February 2023. Visa expanded its use of USDC for settling payments more quickly. And in August, Shopify added the ability for its merchants to offer USDC payments. In November, Circle started to roll out version 2.2 of its stablecoins, lowering transaction fees and improving security when operating on blockchains such as Polygon.

With additional reporting by Ben Schiller

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

