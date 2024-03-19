Here’s who to call when you need a crypto cyber sleuth

If there’s a real-world, hot-button controversy that intersects with the world of crypto, Chainalysis is likely right there using its forensic superintelligence to figure out what’s really happening. In May 2023, the firm determined that crypto wallets connected to sales of dark-net fentanyl (and fentanyl precursors) had received $37.8 million since 2018. That translates into billions in street value. The company works with law enforcement agencies to trace the money flows and help them catch drug traffickers.

Educating government officials about the blockchain so that they can then apprehend criminals is a core part of Chainalysis’s value. In April, the company played a key role in the IRS criminal investigation of Gary James Harmon, who was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing Bitcoin from wallets the IRS had seized from his brother (who had used them for money laundering). The IRS relied upon Chainalysis products, Reactor and Storyline, to track the stolen funds.

Chainalysis serves its role as a blockchain explainer even when it doesn’t fit predominant narratives. In October, amid reports that Palestinian operations, particularly that of Hamas, were being funded by crypto, the company published an analysis debunking the story, delineating how terror is actually financed and revealing how the crypto attributions were overstated.

With additional reporting by Ben Schiller.