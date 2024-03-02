No regrets: 5 strategies to get clear about what you want in life

The poet David White once said, What you can plan is too small for you to live. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of plans when it comes to finances, ad campaigns, and organizing events, but when it comes to navigating life, plans prevent us from seeing possibilities as they emerge in real time. The life brief is a practice of permission to hear and heed your voice, allowing it to be your life’s compass.

The Life Brief is a practice for getting clear about what you want. It’s a practice of alignment between who you are, what you believe, and how you live. And like any practice, it gets easier the more you do it.

You can begin by applying it in low-stakes ways, playing and experimenting with what works for you. Tune into your inner voice, the one you push aside in favor of what’s practical or right in front of you, so that you can hear the essence of your calling. You’ll distill your desires into a short list of what you’re ready for right now. You’ll be able to wrap it in a sharp, memorable phrase that brings your entire life brief into focus anytime you need to remember what really matters, and you’ll learn how to create different life briefs for different parts of your life. Starting with the four areas where people spend most of their time: relationships, work, community, and self.

2. Action is a byproduct of clarity.

Clarity is the most important action you can take. Without it, life can be a series of dead-end experiments or U-turns. Clarity focuses your attention and centers your intentions in ways that generate waves of momentum toward something bigger. It automatically attunes us to what matters most, making it easier to act. The art of the life brief is to cut away things that are misleading or distracting. Doubts, drama, thoughts, and fears that weigh us down fail to inspire or detract from the essence of what matters most.

When you cut that away, you create a clearing so that you can zero in and redirect your mind, center your heart, and focus your attention. It’s here, in this place where clarity appears, that change begins. Shining a light on what’s essential puts you on the path toward your unadulterated, most audacious vision.