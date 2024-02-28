5 lessons I’ve learned navigating the ever-evolving landscape of food trends

BY Jesse Merrill3 minute read

By definition, trends come and go. Especially in the food world. Since founding Good Culture in 2015, I’ve seen countless food fads quickly grab countless headlines … and then fade away just as fast. Staying ahead as a brand in this industry requires more than just following the latest “it” movement. It demands a strategic approach, a commitment to core values, and a keen understanding of what truly resonates with consumers. As Good Culture approaches its 10th year in the business, I can look back and see where we succeeded and where we stumbled. But overall, we’ve thrived—and these five lessons have been instrumental in our journey. 1. EMBRACING THE POWER OF MANY

When I first started on this entrepreneurial journey, the temptation to do everything on my own was strong. However, I quickly realized that the power of many outweighs the capabilities of one. People are at the core of building healthy companies, and surrounding yourself with individuals who are smarter than you is essential for success. Good Culture’s growth has been fueled by a collaborative team effort, emphasizing the collective strength that diverse perspectives bring to the table. Our brand promise extends beyond the products we offer to a culture of collaboration and empowerment within our team. 2. PRACTICING HUMILITY AS A CATALYST FOR GROWTH

Leadership is not about maintaining a tough exterior; it’s about being humble and vulnerable. Opening up and being collaborative with your team builds trust and fosters breakthrough thinking and risk-taking, ultimately leading to growth. While the traditional notion of leadership often involves projecting strength, I’ve discovered that success comes from a humbler approach. Through executive coaching and trial and error, I’ve learned that connecting with people in a genuine and humble way is not just beneficial but necessary for sustained success. 3. LEARNING TO JUST SAY NO

Saying yes to every opportunity can be tempting, especially in the early stages of building a brand. However, disciplined growth requires the ability to say no strategically. Early on, I made the mistake of saying yes to rapid expansion and taking on more than we could handle prematurely. This decision, though initially promising, proved costly without the necessary awareness and resources to support our brand. The power of no is a lesson in being selective, ensuring that growth aligns with the brand’s vision and capabilities. 4. LISTENING TO THE CONSUMER

As food trends rise and fall, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the next big thing. However, the real key to success lies in listening to the consumer. By paying attention to their challenges and seeking creative solutions, you can uncover ideas that resonate if executed well. At Good Culture, we shifted our focus from trend hunting to consumer-centric innovation. Our emphasis on listening has enabled us to stay ahead of the curve, responding to real needs rather than fleeting trends. 5. SOLVE A REAL CONSUMER NEED