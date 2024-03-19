Pitching the pros made this the leading NFT marketplace

Remember non-fungible tokens (NFTs)? The mainstream media and even some of the 2021 boom-year participants may have left the chat, but there are still collectors, traders, and new projects out there. Increasingly, the action is on a marketplace named Blur. Launched in late 2022, Blur rocketed to be the number-one market by mid-2023, eclipsing OpenSea by focusing on high-volume traders rather than casual collectors. It offered more robust analytics for investors, treating the tokens as assets to be traded rather than artworks to be curated.

After issuing a token, BLUR, in February 2023, Blur, the marketplace, continued to serve trading customers in May, adding a lending product called Blend so people could purchase so-called blue-chip NFTs with a down payment and collateral. Its version 2 release in July cut transaction fees by 50%, and it introduced bidding on traits within collections (e.g. CryptoPunks with an earring) and earning additional rewards. Although Blur’s gamified vision for NFTs infuriated purists, the people have spoken: Blur was the top NFT marketplace by trading volume for most of 2023, ending the year with 80% market share and December sales volume approaching $600 million.

With additional reporting by Ben Schiller

