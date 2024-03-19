Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has multiple promising gene therapy candidates in clinical trials, making it one of the most innovative biotech companies of 2024.

A rare disease’s only treatment is a heart transplant. This company’s drug candidate could change that

BY Adam Bluestein1 minute read

Cranbury, New Jersey-based gene therapy company Rocket Pharmaceuticals made considerable headway in 2023, advancing multiple first-in-class rare-disease treatments through promising clinical trials.

Its RP-A501 investigational gene therapy aims to treat patients with Danon Disease, a rare and fatal genetic heart disorder affecting roughly 45,000 people in the U.S. and Europe whose only current treatment is a heart transplant. In October 2023, Rocket launched a global Phase 2 clinical study in males with the disease.

Also in October, the FDA granted Priority Review (with a March 2024 decision date) for Rocket’s RP-L201, a treatment for severe LAD-1—an immunodeficiency that results in recurrent infections—after reporting 100% overall survival at 12 months post-infusion in Phase 2 trials and significant decreases in the incidence of infections.

Those efforts followed the May 2023 FDA clearance it received to start Phase 1 trials of the first clinical gene therapy program for PKP2-ACM—an inherited heart disease affecting approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. and E.U.—as well as Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for an investigational gene therapy for rare blood disorder pyruvate kinase deficiency.

advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adam Bluestein writes for Fast Company about people and companies at the forefront of innovation in business and technology, life sciences and medicine, food, and culture. His work has also appeared in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, Men's Journal, and Proto More

Explore Topics