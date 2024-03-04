What earning less than 6 figures looks like in 4 different parts of the country

The cost of living is not equal in all cities, nor is the quality of life. In Massachusetts, $100 is worth $93.40, while in Missouri it’s worth $108, according to a GOBankingRates analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs.
In an earlier installment of our series on the cost of living, Fast Company spoke with four women earning more than six figures in different parts of the country to learn how they’re doing financially. For this latest installment, we spoke with four different people in different parts of the country who are living on less than six figures at different stages of their life. We pulled cost-of-living numbers from GOBankingRates, circa June 2023.
Massachusetts
- Real value of $100: $93.40
- Median household income: $89,026
- Typical home value: $584,901
- Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $55,941
David
- Age/Race: 22, Black
- City: Boston
- Job: Graduate student
- Salary/Household income: $45,000
- Household size: One adult
- Housing: Four-bedroom apartment, split with three roommates
When I was in high school, I never pictured myself getting a PhD in the U.S. However, there wasn’t much opportunity in Ghana, so after college I came here. Funnily, even though I’m making a lot more money here, I’m living the same kind of life I was living in Ghana. I’m not in need, but I’m not rich. I live a comfortable life.
On average, I’m spending about $1,300 a month on rent and utilities, and $300 on food. I mostly cook, and I save about $1,000 in disposable income per month. If I’d make any changes, maybe it’d be to get a car, but I’m a transportation engineer and I believe we should be decongesting cities.
Long term, I’m hoping to get a faculty position, where maybe I’ll earn $100,000 to $120,000, but making money has never been my ultimate goal. I want to be able to go on vacation, have a family, and retire when I’m 50 or 60, but mostly I really want to maximize my potential.
Colorado
- Real value of $100: $97.00
- Median household income: $80,184
- Typical home value: $558,684
- Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $36,759
Katherine
- Age/Race: 23, white
- City: Lakewood
- Job: Media relations
- Household income: $50,000
- Household size: One adult, 48 houseplants
- Housing: Three-bedroom house, split with one roommate
I live with my sister. We make roughly about the same amount of money, but rent is the only thing we split. I spend about $750 on my car, including insurance, I have around $100 a month in student loans that I’m hoping to pay off this year, and I spend about $300 a month on food including going out to eat. I’m a vegetarian so my meals are cheap.
I also give myself about $300 in play money a month—about $150 of that is for going-out expenses. (I’m in the [cast of] Rocky Horror Picture Show.) I have a tendency to overspend on silly things. I love statement pieces. I also love treating my friends and getting them little gifts. When I was a teen at my first job, I realized I work best if I don’t know I have money, so anytime my checking account is above $1,500, I’ll move the extra to savings. I currently have $30,000 in savings. . . . I know I need to move that to investing. I’m working on it.
I’m doing fine, but I’d like to be making more. In high school, I wanted to go into STEM and then discovered I hated it. I would have liked a promotion by now, but the rocky media industry has hit us hard and new hires and promotions are frozen. If I moved jobs, I could probably make more, but I really like my coworkers and my company.
Missouri
- Real value of $100: $108.00
- Median household income: $61,043
- Typical home value: $230,265
- Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $30,762
Rachel
- Age/Race: 53, white
- City: St. Louis
- Job: Marketing consultant/copy writer
- Salary/Household income: $65,000
- Household size: Two adults
- Housing: Owns a two-bedroom condo
We used to live in L.A. and I wasn’t making it there. It was terrible. The ’08 recession wiped me out for five years—as the economy was recovering, younger people with digital training entered the market. There’s a book to be written about how women in Gen X got screwed during the recession.
Our liquidity improved a lot when we moved here. We bought our house outright for $200,000. Still, I’d rather be making closer to $80,000-$90,000 so we can save for retirement, do a yearly trip, home improvements, and upgrade the car. My car is from 2011. When you’re younger, you think I’ll always want to work, but as you get older your body has different ideas. I don’t know what kind of stamina my body will have when I’m older. My husband is recovering from a major surgery, so I’m the breadwinner.
I’ve gained back so much time. My quality of life has increased 10 times because of this. In L.A., you can be on the road for 1.5 to 2 hours to do errands like going to the dentist. You can’t be spontaneous. I can work far fewer hours and have a much richer life here than I ever could living in a costly Northeastern or Western coastal city like L.A. I hope more people consider moving to places like St. Louis—we have great food, gorgeous hotels and museums; and while I don’t love the politics, the cost of living is wonderful.
Michigan
- Real value of $100: $105.70
- Median household income: $63,202
- Typical home value: $218,690
- Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $31,631
Anna
- Age/Race: 52, white
- City: Jackson
- Job: Remote writer
- Household income: $55,000
- Household size: Two adults
- Housing: Owns a three-bedroom house
My partner is currently looking for work. We own our own house and pay $1,490 in mortgage every month. Utilities are another $525, including internet, and we spend $400 on groceries. He has an old car we share because I can’t afford my own car payment plus the additional insurance cost.
We moved here to be closer to family. This area doesn’t offer much in terms of career opportunities, but remote jobs in my field are just as difficult to land. The cost of living is constantly on the rise, but salaries seem to always be behind, no matter how hard we work. Opportunities for bonuses and raises are too few and far between.
I’d be happy to be able to pay off debt, not worry about bills, and have money in savings for retirement. As of right now, I’ll have to work until I die. I’d like to be able to occasionally treat myself or go to lunch with a friend, but money is just too tight. I want to stay near my family for now, but we will likely move later to a similar climate with better career opportunities.