What earning less than 6 figures looks like in 4 different parts of the country

BY Shalene Gupta5 minute read

The cost of living is not equal in all cities, nor is the quality of life. In Massachusetts, $100 is worth $93.40, while in Missouri it’s worth $108, according to a GOBankingRates analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs.

In an earlier installment of our series on the cost of living, Fast Company spoke with four women earning more than six figures in different parts of the country to learn how they’re doing financially. For this latest installment, we spoke with four different people in different parts of the country who are living on less than six figures at different stages of their life. We pulled cost-of-living numbers from GOBankingRates, circa June 2023. Massachusetts Real value of $100: $93.40

$93.40 Median household income: $89,026

$89,026 Typical home value: $584,901

$584,901 Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $55,941 David Age/Race: 22, Black

22, Black City: Boston

Boston Job: Graduate student

Graduate student Salary/Household income: $45,000

$45,000 Household size: One adult

One adult Housing: Four-bedroom apartment, split with three roommates When I was in high school, I never pictured myself getting a PhD in the U.S. However, there wasn’t much opportunity in Ghana, so after college I came here. Funnily, even though I’m making a lot more money here, I’m living the same kind of life I was living in Ghana. I’m not in need, but I’m not rich. I live a comfortable life.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

On average, I’m spending about $1,300 a month on rent and utilities, and $300 on food. I mostly cook, and I save about $1,000 in disposable income per month. If I’d make any changes, maybe it’d be to get a car, but I’m a transportation engineer and I believe we should be decongesting cities. Long term, I’m hoping to get a faculty position, where maybe I’ll earn $100,000 to $120,000, but making money has never been my ultimate goal. I want to be able to go on vacation, have a family, and retire when I’m 50 or 60, but mostly I really want to maximize my potential. Colorado Real value of $100: $97.00

$97.00 Median household income: $80,184

$80,184 Typical home value: $558,684

$558,684 Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $36,759 Katherine

Age/Race: 23, white

23, white City: Lakewood

Lakewood Job: Media relations

Media relations Household income: $50,000

$50,000 Household size: One adult, 48 houseplants

One adult, 48 houseplants Housing: Three-bedroom house, split with one roommate I live with my sister. We make roughly about the same amount of money, but rent is the only thing we split. I spend about $750 on my car, including insurance, I have around $100 a month in student loans that I’m hoping to pay off this year, and I spend about $300 a month on food including going out to eat. I’m a vegetarian so my meals are cheap. I also give myself about $300 in play money a month—about $150 of that is for going-out expenses. (I’m in the [cast of] Rocky Horror Picture Show.) I have a tendency to overspend on silly things. I love statement pieces. I also love treating my friends and getting them little gifts. When I was a teen at my first job, I realized I work best if I don’t know I have money, so anytime my checking account is above $1,500, I’ll move the extra to savings. I currently have $30,000 in savings. . . . I know I need to move that to investing. I’m working on it. I’m doing fine, but I’d like to be making more. In high school, I wanted to go into STEM and then discovered I hated it. I would have liked a promotion by now, but the rocky media industry has hit us hard and new hires and promotions are frozen. If I moved jobs, I could probably make more, but I really like my coworkers and my company.

advertisement

Missouri Real value of $100: $108.00

$108.00 Median household income: $61,043

$61,043 Typical home value: $230,265

$230,265 Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $30,762 Rachel Age/Race: 53, white

53, white City: St. Louis

St. Louis Job: Marketing consultant/copy writer

Marketing consultant/copy writer Salary/Household income: $65,000

$65,000 Household size: Two adults

Two adults Housing: Owns a two-bedroom condo We used to live in L.A. and I wasn’t making it there. It was terrible. The ’08 recession wiped me out for five years—as the economy was recovering, younger people with digital training entered the market. There’s a book to be written about how women in Gen X got screwed during the recession. Our liquidity improved a lot when we moved here. We bought our house outright for $200,000. Still, I’d rather be making closer to $80,000-$90,000 so we can save for retirement, do a yearly trip, home improvements, and upgrade the car. My car is from 2011. When you’re younger, you think I’ll always want to work, but as you get older your body has different ideas. I don’t know what kind of stamina my body will have when I’m older. My husband is recovering from a major surgery, so I’m the breadwinner.

I’ve gained back so much time. My quality of life has increased 10 times because of this. In L.A., you can be on the road for 1.5 to 2 hours to do errands like going to the dentist. You can’t be spontaneous. I can work far fewer hours and have a much richer life here than I ever could living in a costly Northeastern or Western coastal city like L.A. I hope more people consider moving to places like St. Louis—we have great food, gorgeous hotels and museums; and while I don’t love the politics, the cost of living is wonderful. Michigan Real value of $100: $105.70

$105.70 Median household income: $63,202

$63,202 Typical home value: $218,690

$218,690 Annual cost-of-living expenditures: $31,631 Anna Age/Race: 52, white

52, white City: Jackson

Jackson Job: Remote writer

Remote writer Household income: $55,000

$55,000 Household size: Two adults

Two adults Housing: Owns a three-bedroom house My partner is currently looking for work. We own our own house and pay $1,490 in mortgage every month. Utilities are another $525, including internet, and we spend $400 on groceries. He has an old car we share because I can’t afford my own car payment plus the additional insurance cost.