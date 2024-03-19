How Personalis is detecting cancer with improved precision

Through genomic sequencing and analytics, Fremont, CA-based Personalis aims to make detection of cancer ever more precise and timely. In October 2023, the company launched early access to its NeXT Personal Dx test, which offers ultra-sensitive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection, enabling earlier detection of cancer recurrence and more detailed monitoring of treatment response.

NeXT Personal Dx is a whole-genome sequencing test that detects circulating tumor DNA molecules, finding previously hidden traces of residual cancer, while reporting on specific mutations that can help identify personalized treatments. Personalis also supports the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It is collaborating with Moderna to analyze patient tumor data for its individualized neoantigen-based cancer therapeutics, now in Phase 3 trials, and with AstraZeneca to explore ultra-sensitive residual disease detection for cancer.

In November 2023, it entered a partnership with Tempus Labs, an AI and precision medicine company, to commercialize the test for lung cancer, breast cancer, and immunotherapy monitoring. The company’s third quarter revenue of $18.2 million was up 23% over last year.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.