How this company is improving immunotherapy safety

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry—they are used in cancer immunotherapy and to treat numerous illnesses. Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell lines are used to supply about 70% of all mAbs.

To make sure that no viral contamination is present when producing mAbs and other therapeutic products, such as gene therapies, drug manufacturers rely on “spiking” studies that use live infectious viruses and require specialized Contract Research Organizations. In November 2022, San Diego-based Maravai LifeSciences, through its Cygnus Technologies business segment, launched its MockV RVLP Kit, which detects retrovirus-like particles (RVLPs) that can be produced during the manufacturing of drug products in CHO cell lines.

The kit, which uses a surrogate noninfectious virus, can be run without extra safety measures at a lab bench, enabling easier, earlier detection of viral contamination to enhance biopharmaceutical safety prior to human clinical trials, regulatory approval, and commercialization. Today, Maravai works with nearly all of the top 25 pharma spenders.

