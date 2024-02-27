Authenticity unleashed: How brands can win in the AI era

BY Rahul Raj4 minute read

Looking for a competitive edge in 2024? In this age of AI, keeping it real might just be the boldest brand strategy. I recently came across a headline that stumped me: “The Rise of Fake Advertising.” The article delved into the work of Californian CGI video artist Ian Padgham, known as @origiful, a key figure in the emerging trend of “FOOH” (pronounced faux) or fake out-of-home content. FOOH represents a novel advertising approach, using CGI tech to create compelling and seemingly real-life ad campaigns, like this Jacquemus ad that features oversized handbags racing through the streets of Paris.

These FOOH creations masterfully toe the line between reality and digital fabrication, captivating viewers with their surrealism. Take, for instance, this Maybelline ad depicting a train in the London tube combing its larger-than-life eyelashes through a giant mascara wand. In his interview with Marketing Brew, Fernando Febres, the VP of marketing at Maybelline New York, explained that part of their campaign goal was to spark debate over the video’s authenticity, engaging audiences in a conversation about what’s real and what’s not. Certain advertisements are so impressively realistic that brands like Truff and Popeye’s have found it necessary to explicitly state that their ads are, in fact, fictional creations.

A COMPLEX CULTURAL ENVIRONMENT There’s no doubt that 2023 was a landmark year for FOOH. Intriguingly, this rise coincided with Merriam-Dictionary appointing “authentic” as its word of the year. This creates a compelling cultural dichotomy. On the one hand, we are mesmerized by CGI advertisements that push the limits of our perceptions of reality. On the other, there is a societal craving for authenticity and genuineness.

This begs the question: What should challenger brands do in this complex cultural environment? Take a cue from IKEA Norway, which embraces the gritty realness of home life in their “Life is not an IKEA catalogue” campaign. One of their three ads shows parents arriving home to a huge mess after a teen party. From there, the ads take it to the next level, with furniture covered in vomit and animal urine. Despite some negative feedback—from, you know, the puke—Norway’s head of marketing communication Annika Mørch Asté reassured The Creative Review, “Sure, it’s a bit tough to see our products on TV covered in vomit or dog pee, but life isn’t always neat and tidy, so we think it’s great that the campaign can reflect just that.”

IKEA Norway’s campaign offers a valuable strategy for challenger brands. In a time where authenticity is a rare commodity, keeping it real can be your most provocative move. Here are a couple of ways your brand can keep it real in 2024: 1. EMBRACE TRANSPARENCY

Patagonia’s 2011 “Don’t Buy This Jacket” campaign is one of the most impactful ads I’ve encountered. Featured in the New York Times’ Black Friday edition, this full-page ad took a bold stance. It urged customers to reconsider their purchase, highlighting the environmental impact of manufacturing, including gas emissions and textile waste. While seemingly counterintuitive, this ad was a brilliant example of radical transparency. Interestingly, instead of deterring customers, the campaign saw Patagonia’s sales increase by 30%. More importantly, it cemented Patagonia’s mission in the public consciousness: “Build the best product, cause no unnecessary harm, use business to inspire, and implement solutions to the environmental crisis.” This move not only positioned Patagonia as an environmentally conscious leader but also highlighted the power of honesty and responsibility in advertising. By openly discussing the environmental cost of their products, Patagonia built trust with their audience and firmly aligned their brand with a greater purpose.

2. HUMANIZE YOUR BRAND THROUGH LEADERSHIP VISIBILITY In today’s digital age, a brand’s narrative gains authenticity when its leaders are actively involved in storytelling, making it crucial for CEOs and founders to be visibly engaged on social media in 2024. Sprout Social’s research underscores this trend, revealing that 65% of consumers feel a stronger connection to brands with a strong social media presence. The impact is even more pronounced when company leaders are actively involved: 70% of consumers report feeling more connected to a brand when its CEO is active on social media platforms.

Consider the example of Topicals, a black-owned skincare brand led by its dynamic 26-year-old founder, Olamide Olowe. When Topicals launched their latest product, the Slick Salve Mint Lip Balm, Olowe didn’t just rely on traditional advertising. She personally took to TikTok Live, engaging with her audience, sharing insights about the new product, and answering questions in real time. This direct interaction not only humanized the brand but also created a sense of intimacy and trust with consumers. Such personal engagement by CEOs and founders can significantly enhance brand perception, adding a human face and relatable stories to a corporate image. This approach is particularly effective in building brand loyalty and trust, crucial elements in today’s competitive market. By sharing their passion, vision, and even challenges, leaders can foster a deeper, more meaningful connection with their audience, turning consumers into die-hard brand advocates.