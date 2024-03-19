How Insilico Medicine is using generative AI to design cutting-edge treatments

In June 2023, drug discovery company Insilico Medicine dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 trial of a treatment for lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis—a treatment that Insilico identified and designed using its generative AI platform. That milestone wasn’t the company’s only coup in 2023.

In April, the FDA cleared Insilico to start trials of an AI-designed small-molecule treatment for patients with solid tumors; in September, the company secured a worldwide license to develop and commercialize the drug to Exelixis for $80 million, plus future milestone payments and royalties.

In November, Insilico’s AI-powered target-discovery engine, PandaOmics, powered a first-of-its-kind identification of “dual purpose” targets—genes that can be targeted for both antiaging and brain tumor treatments. To do so, researchers used AI to analyze transcriptomic data from thousands of samples and identify and classify multiple age- and cancer-associated genes, with results published in the journal Aging Cell in November.

PandaOmics followed the October unveiling of a new “dual inhibitor” drug candidate targeting genes involved in triple-negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. Insilico intends to submit an investigational new drug application for the candidate in the second half of 2024.