How this biotech company connects drugmakers with diverse clinical trial participants

Managing clinical trials to test new drugs is a big business, with companies spending $1 billion plus on average for a new drug. Recruiting the right mix of patients has been a particular challenge.

Paris-based Inato, which in May 2023 raised $20 million from Cathay Innovation, Obvious Ventures, and others, focuses on improving representation and involving more diverse patient populations in drug trials. Inato’s online platform matches regional hospitals and community health providers with trial sponsors, which gives drugmakers access to otherwise hard-to-enroll populations and benefits patients who couldn’t ordinarily get access to experimental treatments.

In 2023, as adoption of its clinical trial marketplace more than doubled, Inato worked with Moderna and Sanofi to enroll diverse patients in trials of a vaccine and a COPD treatment—bringing in more than 80% diverse patients at its sites for both trials. (Pharma companies have traditionally relied on the same large academic centers to run their clinical trials, with the top 5% of research sites accounting for about 70% of trials.)

Launched in late 2020, Inato’s platform has 3,000-plus community research sites in over 70 countries and partnerships with a third of the top 30 pharmaceutical companies.