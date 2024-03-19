Meet the diagnostics company helping find cancer and choose the right treatment

Founded in 2013, Silicon Valley-based Guardant Health is one of the bigger players in cutting-edge cancer diagnostics and analytics tools, with over 160 biopharma partners in 60 countries and 60-plus global patents and patent applications. Its liquid biopsy tests and other tools have been used by more than 12,000 oncologists and other healthcare providers to find cancer early, select treatments, and monitor for recurrence.

In January 2023, the FDA approved the Guardant360 CDx liquid biopsy test as a companion diagnostic to Stemline Therapeutics’s breast cancer treatment Orserdu. The test identifies patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer and a certain mutation who may benefit from the treatment. The test had previously been approved to identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer who may benefit from particular treatments.

Also in January 2023, the company unveiled Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies based on data from its tests and designed to power biomarker and drug discovery. The first application is an AI-backed digital pathology platform used with tissue biopsy, developed by Seoul-based Lunit that improves detection of a key biomarker of non-small cell lung cancer by 20% compared to human review alone.

Guardant Health beat its revenue target for 2023, reporting $563.9 million for the year—a 25% increase over its 2022 revenue, driven by increases in clinical and biopharma testing volume.