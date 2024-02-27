BY David Partain4 minute read

When a work culture is toxic, leaving the company can make sense. However, not everything qualifies as toxic—people often inappropriately apply the buzzy term to just about anything they find distasteful or don’t like.

But there is one question that can help someone figure out if their negative feelings towards a job are justified: “How do I feel about going back to work after the weekend?” The workplace culture expert Bill Marklein famously said, “Culture is how employees’ hearts and stomachs feel about Monday on Sunday night.” Members of my previous team would tell me they looked forward to our team calls on Monday mornings, which made me confident that people felt comfortable. But if a worker sits at home on Sunday and dreads the idea of going back to the job, something is wrong, especially if many people on the team get the same twist in the bottom of their stomachs. For me, it is a sign to begin planning my exit strategy. 7 STRATEGIES TO SURVIVE A TOXIC WORKPLACE CULTURE

Immediately leaving a toxic work environment isn’t ideal for everyone, either because it would damage the reputation of the person quitting or put them in a precarious financial situation. So, for those who have to survive while finding a better opportunity, try these coping strategies: 1. Establish Positive Boundaries As Best You Can My boss and I once traveled as part of our company’s effort to redo our website. He told me not to text or email him after 5 PM because he wouldn’t look at his messages past then. Although that meant I had to get up earlier if I wanted to make changes to the site, his clear expectations helped prevent future conflict.

Even if a workplace is toxic and there is a risk of getting fired for setting a boundary, stay true to yourself. Yes, it’s important to pay bills, but a job isn’t who you are. 2. Create A Positive Workspace Don’t get bogged down in the inevitable gossip and rumor mill. If others start going down that path, walk away. Don’t take negativity home.

3. Use Remote Work To Your Advantage Remote work can be helpful in keeping the water-cooler gossip down. Be careful that it does not invade your digital workspace, too. 4. Keep A Gratitude Journal

I use my 45-minute train commute home to write down what I was grateful for during each day. This practice takes me out of any negativity that happens. To start, simply list five things for which you are thankful. 5. Write A Letter Write a letter to unload everything you are feeling and thinking. Put the letter away in a physical or digital drawer, then take it out a week later. Do you still feel the same way? You might find that the experience you wrote about was a one-time thing, or you might find yourself adding to the letter. But writing it all down helps to protect yourself, prioritize, and not act irrationally.

6. Talk To Someone Talking to colleagues about what’s going on can be dangerous because it is hard to know who is talking to whom and where that information will end up. So, find somebody outside of work who can listen and offer advice. If no one is available, think of how you would respond if someone else brought you the information. What would you say to them? 7. Practice Good Self-Care

Techniques like moving your body, eating healthier, or sleeping earlier can all make it mentally and physically easier to combat the stress that a toxic workplace creates. PLAN YOUR EXIT AND TAKE THE LESSONS WITH YOU If a work environment becomes truly intolerable even with the strategies above, ask yourself, “Is this really who I am?” If the answer is no, dream and plan the next strategy. What is necessary to leave professionally? Are there projects or tasks you have to finish before leaving? Those become the priority.

However, I do not advise anyone to leave a toxic work environment without having something else lined up first. I have done it, and I can tell you that the stress doesn’t disappear—it just becomes different. So, before you quit, start networking discussions in advance. The people you connect with might be able to provide resources or alert you to other positions. Keep your resume up to date so if an opportunity comes along, you can apply right away. As you seek new work, be patient—companies are never on your time. Remember, too, that you can learn to be a good manager from having had bad ones. I learned, for example, that a toxic leader usually doesn’t take an employee’s schedule into account. They will put meetings on the calendar without seeing if the employee has anything scheduled first. So, now, if I need to talk with someone, I will take them to lunch at our cafeteria or a local restaurant.

I gained a similar lesson about putting myself into an employee’s shoes from a former boss who did not realize how old our computers were until he actually sat down at one. So, I try to do the same tasks I ask my team members to do so I can empathize and ensure that what they say does not fall on deaf ears. If you can treat others better than you were treated where you go next, that’s the silver lining to your previous struggle. BE THE ONE WHO BREAKS THE CYCLE OF TOXICITY