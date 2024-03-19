Meet the company developing precision medicine with AI

U.K.-based Exscientia uses AI to precisely match patients with existing drugs that can most benefit them, taking into account individual biological differences. The company, founded in 2012, has also become a leader in using AI to find and develop new drugs.

Unlike many similar companies, Exscientia tests its candidate drugs on live-patient tissue samples instead of mouse models, which it says increases its success rate, and it feeds real-world data back into its algorithms to power a dynamic learning process. In 2023, the company started clinical trials of four new drug candidates, including dosing its first patient in a Phase 1/2 study of a novel CDK7 inhibitor that could improve outcomes across head and neck cancer, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, breast carcinoma, and ovarian cancer.

In July, it launched a precision medicine study in collaboration with a German women’s health nonprofit to predict and deliver better outcomes in solid tumors in conditions with unmet medical needs, like ovarian cancer. Apart from its own drugs, Exscientia is collaborating with partners including Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Sumitomo Pharma, as well as the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The company currently has an interim CEO in place, after dismissing its founding CEO Andrew Hopkins in February for having inappropriate relationships with two employees. It says the company remains focused on growing its internal oncology pipeline and building partnerships.