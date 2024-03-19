This cloud-based lab uses AI and robotics to make it easier for drug researchers to run experiments

After proving out its remote lab-as-a-service model in the San Francisco Bay Area, Emerald Cloud Lab in September moved to the Lone Star State, where it built a new facility in Austin.

The 105,000-square-foot space is seven times bigger than its Bay Area lab and holds more than $30 million worth of equipment, including some 230 robotic and highly automated machines to precisely handle and analyze drugs, chemicals, and other biological materials. At full capacity, the new lab can run 500 experiments simultaneously.

Emerald was the first cloud lab to integrate ChatGPT and large language models into its environment, and it uses AI to help analyze test results. The company works with seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies as well as consumer packaged-goods makers and academic institutions.

It is currently working to open a second lab, which will be located at Carnegie Mellon University and will support CMU faculty and student research.