Why ElevateBio’s gene-editing platform is being used by leading pharma companies

Through its integrated subsidiary Life Edit, Waltham, Massachusetts-based ElevateBio has become a go-to partner for biotech and pharma companies pursuing cutting-edge “in vivo” gene-editing treatments, which can address the root causes of genetic disorders. Life Edit’s next-generation gene-editing platform offers easier and more flexible ways to alter genes inside living organisms than the widely used CRISPR-Cas systems.

Through a partnership with Moderna inked in February 2023, the company is working to find and develop in vivo gene-editing therapies that combine Life Edit’s base-editing technology with Moderna’s mRNA platform. A May 2023 collaboration with Novo Nordisk to discover, develop, and deliver seven different gene-editing therapies for rare and cardiometabolic diseases could be worth up to nearly $2 billion.

In its own drug development efforts, ElevateBio presented the first preclinical data from its Huntington’s disease program last April, showing significantly reduced levels of a mutant protein that causes Huntington’s disease, a debilitating genetic condition with no approved therapies. In May, the company raised a $401 million Series D round, the largest private financing in the biotech sector last year.

