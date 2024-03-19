Fast company logo
ElevateBio’s capability to catch genetic disorders at the root make it one of the most innovative biotech companies of 2024.

Why ElevateBio’s gene-editing platform is being used by leading pharma companies

BY Adam Bluestein1 minute read

Through its integrated subsidiary Life Edit, Waltham, Massachusetts-based ElevateBio has become a go-to partner for biotech and pharma companies pursuing cutting-edge “in vivo” gene-editing treatments, which can address the root causes of genetic disorders. Life Edit’s next-generation gene-editing platform offers easier and more flexible ways to alter genes inside living organisms than the widely used CRISPR-Cas systems.

Through a partnership with Moderna inked in February 2023, the company is working to find and develop in vivo gene-editing therapies that combine Life Edit’s base-editing technology with Moderna’s mRNA platform. A May 2023 collaboration with Novo Nordisk to discover, develop, and deliver seven different gene-editing therapies for rare and cardiometabolic diseases could be worth up to nearly $2 billion. 

In its own drug development efforts, ElevateBio presented the first preclinical data from its Huntington’s disease program last April, showing significantly reduced levels of a mutant protein that causes Huntington’s disease, a debilitating genetic condition with no approved therapies. In May, the company raised a $401 million Series D round, the largest private financing in the biotech sector last year.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Adam Bluestein writes for Fast Company about people and companies at the forefront of innovation in business and technology, life sciences and medicine, food, and culture. His work has also appeared in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, Men's Journal, and Proto More

