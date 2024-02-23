How to make software adoptions stick with change management

BY Travis Jones3 minute read

Every year businesses spend millions of dollars on new software applications … and every year, up to 50% of those platforms go unused, according to a recent study. Sometimes the cause is a misunderstanding of requirements, or it may be a case of duplicated capabilities (purchasing two or more applications that do the same thing). But in my experience, the most common stumbling block for software adoption is the human factor. All too often, organizations that devote hundreds of hours to selecting the perfect platform will give short shrift to the task of introducing applications to the employees who will use them. Below, I’ve outlined a four-step change management process to help organizations address the human dimension of software adoption from the very beginning. I’ll explore how each of these steps ensures successful adoption by engaging users at all levels, giving them a stake in the outcome, and laying the groundwork for long-term change.

1. ALIGN THE ADOPTION PLAN WITH ORGANIZATIONAL STRATEGIES If a software adoption initiative lacks cohesion with the organization’s values and strategic goals, gaining user acceptance will be an uphill battle. Conversely, the more employees recognize how the change supports their collective mission, the greater the chances of success. When designing the adoption plan, begin with a review of the enterprise’s KPIs as well as its established mission and values, and document the concrete ways in which adopting the new software supports these guiding principles. Incorporating these connections into your communication plan will help win over team members who may be predisposed to resist the change.

2. INVOLVE USERS EARLY IN THE PROCESS We call this second step “co-creation”—inviting those affected by the change to play an active role in the adoption planning process. This bottom-up approach gives users at all levels a stake in ownership of the change, creating what we call “built-in buy-in.” Bringing these team members into the process early on and incorporating their ideas, preferences, and perspectives helps build engagement and enthusiasm, reducing the likelihood of going back to the old ways of doing things.

3. BUILD AN ENABLING ENVIRONMENT FOR DEPLOYMENT We often see organizational changes approached as one-and-done exercises in communication and training, with little attention to the need for sustaining new behaviors. Change can happen more quickly and more effectively when organizations take the time to create an enabling environment, both for the current initiative and for future changes. Psychological safety is an essential component of any enabling environment. Employees must feel free to engage with the change without fear of making mistakes. Levels of psychological safety can vary from team to team, so it’s vital that businesses integrate changes structurally across all of the “four Ps”—processes, platforms, principles, and people—to lay the groundwork for success.

4. SET THE STAGE FOR LONG-TERM ADOPTION In this final step, we help ensure that adoption of the software and the related benefits continue over the long term by addressing three key elements: post-deployment user support, ongoing accountability, and celebration of wins. Support Users Post-Deployment

When we work with businesses on software adoption, our change managers support end users after deployment to ensure that a new “business as usual” takes root. This involves implementing a suite of deliverables such as a change closeout plan, a change nurture campaign to monitor for and address resistance, and a reinforcement plan for intervening when necessary to sustain the adoption. Maintain Accountability When businesses address questions such as “What did we achieve?” and “How do we know we’re successful?” they close the accountability loop they initiated back in step 1. The answers to these questions are vital to ensure continued support for the current adoption program, and to create a foundation for success in future change initiatives.

Celebrate Wins Once the business proves the effectiveness of the new software, which can take weeks or even months after going live, it’s time to celebrate. Celebrating a change well executed—beyond the circle of people directly involved—helps ensure the new way of doing things will “stick” over the long term. These celebrations, which include anecdotes from end users and reports of bottom-line business benefits, also give leaders a chance to show themselves accountable for the promises they made at the beginning of the process. MOVING FORWARD

The success of a software adoption initiative is measured not only by the experience of the end user, but also by the effectiveness of organizational integration. Achieving this goal requires involving key stakeholders from the start and extending the flow of change beyond the technical go-live and into the space of proven business cases and celebrated wins. When this is done well, the entire organization will know of the initiative’s success and stand ready to embrace future challenges. Travis Jones is an entrepreneur, leader, and chief operating officer at Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm.