AI is transforming the hospitality industry and college programs

If you’re planning to go into the hospitality industry, the pathway is increasingly going to involve some sort of familiarity with AI. That’s one of the key messages in “ Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robot Applications in Hospitality Businesses ,” a new book by hospitality professor Rachel J.C. Fu . In the following Q&A, Fu discusses how the hospitality jobs of the future will rely more and more on technology to provide a pleasant guest experience.

Will AI reduce the number of jobs in hospitality?

AI could not only reduce the number of jobs, but it has already begun to change the way existing jobs are done by handling tasks such as guest check-ins, customer inquiries, and the like.

For that reason, in the hospitality industry of the future, rather than people who interact with customers, the industry will need more data analysts, AI managers, and people who can provide tech support. That’s because AI can perform routine and repetitive tasks, such as booking reservations and answering customer inquiries.

How are hospitality programs using AI to teach in the classroom?

Universities are using virtual reality to simulate real-world scenarios for students to practice and hone their skills in a risk-free setting.