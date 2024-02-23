BY Gary C. Cooper4 minute read

No matter how peace-loving you are, whether at work, at home, or on the golf course, conflicts are inevitable. Whether it’s a disagreement with a colleague or a heated discussion around the dinner table with your spouse or kids, conflict can be very disruptive. The problem with unresolved conflict is that it distracts us from what we should be focusing on. It takes our eye off the ball, and if it carries on for a long time, it can have devastating effects on our energy, work, and lives. Sometimes, the only thing to do when conflicts take all your time and energy is wave the white flag—and surrender.

One of the main themes of my book The Success Paradox: How to Surrender and Win in Business and Life is, as the title suggests, how to “let go” to create a situation where everyone wins. THE PARADOX OF SURRENDER Surrendering in the context of conflict resolution might sound like a cop-out. Our instincts push us to fight for our beliefs and protect our interests. However, the paradox lies in realizing that sometimes, relinquishing control can lead to a more significant victory—peace of mind. Sometimes, we are so busy trying to control the outcome that we forget what we are fighting for and why.

Here are a few ways to let go: 1. Embrace Your Vulnerability I’ve always enjoyed Brené Brown’s take on being vulnerable. She’s a researcher and author who looks at the data relating to how humans interact, and her interpretation of the research is that showing vulnerability shows strength. According to Brown, true power lies in embracing vulnerability, acknowledging our limitations, and being open to different perspectives.

Applying this principle to conflicts allows us to surrender the need for absolute control and opens the door to meaningful collaboration. It also presents us with the opportunity to hear what the other person has to say. 2. Active Listening As A Form Of Surrender I only really began to understand anyone else’s POV when I started listening. I used to pretend to listen in meetings, but what I was waiting for was for the person to stop talking so that I could add my point of view. When I began to practice active listening, it opened up a whole new world for me. It’s a real skill and one I am still learning.

A Fast Company article earlier this year, titled 5 Tricks that can make any leader a better listener, gives some great insights. By surrendering our impulse to speak, we can transform the dynamics of a conversation. 3. Choose Your Battles When kids are small, the best advice anyone can give you is, “Choose your battles.” It’s great advice and I still use it today. As leaders, we must be very careful in deciding what is worth fighting for.

So, how do you decide which battles to fight and which to let go? Top Resume published an insightful article in which it’s advised not to let arguments fester or become bigger than they are. They also point out that getting back to work and focusing on what needs to be done has to be a key motivator in resolving conflict in the workplace. In my experience, choosing your battles has everything to do with identifying core values and following your gut. Surrendering in conflicts that compromise our values becomes a strategic move, ensuring we prioritize what truly matters. 4. Building Trust Through Surrender

What would be the harm in the smart folks you hired being right and you being wrong? Allowing yourself to be wrong demonstrates to your team your confidence in them. It also shows them a very attractive quality many of us don’t show enough: humility. This strategic surrender sets the stage for stronger relationships and allows everyone to play to their strengths. THE ROLE OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE (AND DITCHING YOUR EGO) In conflict resolution, emotional intelligence plays a crucial role. Recognizing and managing emotions, both our own and others, is key to navigating conflicts successfully.

Daniel Goleman, author of the bestselling book Emotional Intelligence, says, “The emotional brain responds to an event more quickly than the thinking brain.” Giving people a voice is important in any situation—and that means the old, patriarchal style of leadership has no place in our modern workplaces. My business partner, the CEO of Palmetto Infusion, David Goodall, and I have a saying: “Leave your Ego at the Door.” And it works! When everyone is playing from their ego, you have nowhere to go. Still, by showing emotional intelligence, you foster a more collaborative environment without hierarchy or ego, allowing creativity to flow. AGREE TO DISAGREE, BUT GIVE YOUR CONFLICT A TIME LIMIT

When we give up that need to fight for control, something wonderful happens. Giving others the space to express themselves and their needs opens the way for conversation and collaboration. This goes for both work and at home. I have four kids and we disagree a lot, and although we might not always resolve disagreements, we give conflict a time limit. Sometimes, the only outcome is that we agree to disagree, but we don’t let it affect our relationships or our coming together as a family. By mastering the art of surrender, we not only navigate conflicts more effectively but also pave the way for lasting connections and make the space for peace in every circumstance.

My dad was a great businessman who was always happy to share his wisdom. He told me in every argument or negotiation, “Always leave chips on the table for the other guy, even when you have the upper hand.” He believed that nothing good could ever come from a one-sided victory and that by showing grace at all times, everyone wins. Gary C. Cooper is the Chairman of Palmetto Infusion | CEO & Founder of The Carolus Company | Investing in human and business potential.