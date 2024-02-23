BY Jimmy St. Louis4 minute read

With healthcare consumers demanding a higher quality of care, better alternatives to traditional medicine, and a core focus on longevity and their overall lifespan, innovative healthcare concepts are emerging throughout the world. Oftentimes, these operations are run as traditional healthcare practices, causing not just operational challenges, but confusion and continued frustration for healthcare consumers.

In this two-part series, I’ll define a clear operational blueprint for innovative, cash-pay healthcare operations and delivering a patient-centric approach to healthcare, all while growing a brand that people can trust. Although this may appear as a guide for healthcare operators, I am hopeful that all healthcare consumers can see this, gain knowledge about what to demand from their provider, and begin to approach their health in a proactive manner. CASH-PAY OPERATIONAL BLUEPRINT

Subscribe to the Compass Newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In order to effectively implement a patient-first, innovative healthcare operation that puts the patient first, an integrated approach to high-quality care is paramount. Such a healthcare operation is characterized by several key elements that contribute to its success, each of which plays a crucial role in shaping the organization’s approach to delivering healthcare services and driving revenue. Here are the five fundamental aspects and their impact on the success of the organization:

1. First-Class Patient Service Impact: Providing exceptional patient service is foundational to success. It builds trust, loyalty, and positive word of mouth, attracting more patients.

Providing exceptional patient service is foundational to success. It builds trust, loyalty, and positive word of mouth, attracting more patients. Success Indicator: Patient satisfaction scores, positive reviews, and referral rates are key indicators of success in delivering outstanding service. 2. Advanced And Credible Research Impact: Investing in advanced and credible research establishes the organization as a leader in healthcare innovation. It enhances the quality of care and attracts patients seeking cutting-edge solutions.

Investing in advanced and credible research establishes the organization as a leader in healthcare innovation. It enhances the quality of care and attracts patients seeking cutting-edge solutions. Success Indicator: Published research, collaborations with reputable institutions, and adoption of innovative technologies are indicators of success in this area. 3. Marketing, Sales, And Financial KPIs

Impact: Leveraging marketing and sales strategies, combined with key performance indicators (KPIs), ensures a data-driven approach to decision-making. It helps optimize revenue streams and identify areas for improvement.

Leveraging marketing and sales strategies, combined with key performance indicators (KPIs), ensures a data-driven approach to decision-making. It helps optimize revenue streams and identify areas for improvement. Success Indicator: Increased patient acquisition, revenue growth, and efficient financial management are key indicators of success in this element. 4. Focus On Customer Service Metrics In Healthcare Impact: A focus on customer service metrics ensures that the organization is responsive to patient needs, leading to improved patient satisfaction and retention.

A focus on customer service metrics ensures that the organization is responsive to patient needs, leading to improved patient satisfaction and retention. Success Indicator: Metrics such as response time, resolution of patient concerns, and overall patient experience scores indicate success in providing excellent customer service. 5. Sophisticated and Complex Healthcare Process Impact: Recognizing the complexity of healthcare delivery, a sophisticated approach involves tailoring services to individual patient needs, considering the intricacies of their health conditions.

Recognizing the complexity of healthcare delivery, a sophisticated approach involves tailoring services to individual patient needs, considering the intricacies of their health conditions. Success Indicator: Positive health outcomes, personalized treatment plans, and a reputation for solving complex healthcare challenges are indicators of success in navigating the intricacies of healthcare processes. Synopsis

advertisement

An innovative, cash-pay healthcare operation thrives on delivering first-class patient service, advanced research, data-driven decision-making, and a focus on customer service metrics. Success is measured through patient satisfaction, research contributions, financial performance, and the ability to navigate the complexities of healthcare delivery. A proven track record is a testament to the organization’s commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare services. With the above overview in mind, here are some tactical operational steps that can drive quantifiable results. My perspective is that each thing we do impacts our revenue and customer acquisition model. From customer service to research to a data-driven approach to our marketing strategy, all will have a compounding impact on our operation.

CORE OPERATIONAL KPIs In our blueprint, there are a number of strategic and tactical items necessary for all forward-thinking healthcare facilities. As we address this blueprint, we first focus on strict measurables of the following metrics: 1. Cost Per Customer Acquisition (CPCA)

Definition: CPCA measures the average cost incurred to acquire a new customer or patient.

CPCA measures the average cost incurred to acquire a new customer or patient. Calculation: CPCA is calculated by dividing the total costs associated with acquiring customers (e.g., marketing expenses, outreach programs) by the number of new customers acquired during a specific period.

CPCA is calculated by dividing the total costs associated with acquiring customers (e.g., marketing expenses, outreach programs) by the number of new customers acquired during a specific period. Importance: Monitoring CPCA helps assess the efficiency of marketing and acquisition strategies. A lower CPCA indicates cost-effectiveness in acquiring new patients. 2. Customer Retention Definition: Customer retention measures the percentage of patients who continue to seek services from the clinic over time.

Customer retention measures the percentage of patients who continue to seek services from the clinic over time. Calculation: The retention rate is calculated by dividing the number of patients retained during a specific period by the total number of patients at the beginning of that period, expressed as a percentage.

The retention rate is calculated by dividing the number of patients retained during a specific period by the total number of patients at the beginning of that period, expressed as a percentage. Importance: High customer retention indicates patient satisfaction and loyalty. It is more cost-effective to retain existing patients than acquire new ones, making it a critical metric for long-term success. 3. Marketing Conversion Rate Definition: The marketing conversion rate assesses the effectiveness of marketing efforts in converting leads or inquiries into actual patients.

The marketing conversion rate assesses the effectiveness of marketing efforts in converting leads or inquiries into actual patients. Calculation: The conversion rate is calculated by dividing the number of patients gained through marketing efforts by the total number of leads or inquiries generated from marketing, expressed as a percentage.

The conversion rate is calculated by dividing the number of patients gained through marketing efforts by the total number of leads or inquiries generated from marketing, expressed as a percentage. Importance: A high conversion rate indicates the success of marketing strategies in attracting and persuading potential patients to choose the clinic. It reflects the efficiency of the clinic’s marketing funnel. In part two of my operational blueprint, I will share a clear tactical guide to success in your patient-first healthcare operation.

Jimmy St. Louis is a healthcare entrepreneur, focused on creating innovative solutions to meet unmet needs in healthcare.