Where to go next with AI business communication services in 2024

When it comes down to business communication in 2024, the question of whether or not to leverage AI is pretty much null. A 2022 survey from MIT found CIOs’ ambitions limited: While 94% of organizations were using AI in some way, only 14% were aiming to achieve “enterprise-wide” AI by 2025. Since then, the significant leap forward in generative AI and LLMs has flipped this trend and democratized enterprise access to this technology. Today, more than 3 billion professionals use Google Workspace. This huge user base will automatically have access to smart AI features embedded in the tools and applications on offer. Going further, a recent survey from Forbes Advisor found that 94% believe ChatGPT will help their business, while nearly half of business owners already use AI to craft internal communications. At this stage, it’s fair to say that AI is now ubiquitous in the modern workplace, which means the question is no longer, “When should I pull the trigger on using AI?” but “How can I use AI strategically?’

From client relations and speech writing to building a company-wide knowledge base, let’s take a look at some of the ways AI can improve communication for businesses in 2024, and what questions leaders should ask before adopting such software into company workflows. DRIVE SMART CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS From AI-driven chatbots that guide users through FAQ questions to answering emails and even taking part in calls, many areas of the communication process can now be handled by AI. For example, by 2025 the majority of contact centers believe they will be using intelligent routing powered by AI to enhance customer experience.

AI tools can help manage client communication preferences and assist with tailoring information for those who need additional support, as well as targeting the right information to the right people. Using AI to tackle the admin frees up time to give more individual attention to those who would benefit from it. What’s more, these tools aren’t just for B2C companies that need to handle high volumes of calls and online inquiries. The recent evolution of generative AI and the capabilities of chatbots have set the stage for chatbots to help manage high-value corporate relationships. Organizations in the B2B space shouldn’t shy away from using chatbots and smart assistants to improve client relationships. With the ability to understand sentiment, hold nuanced conversations, and keep track of dates and data, chatbots of 2024 are much more than just a tool for customer service desks.

ALLEVIATE MEETING FATIGUE Meetings are a universal part of corporate life. But given that workers spend an average of two days a week on meetings and emails, the burden of attendance and participation can quickly pile up. Executives can lean on AI to make internal and external meetings more efficient so teams can be more productive. AI has moved beyond being just a tool to record a blow-by-blow account of the discussion around agenda points. Sophisticated large language models can now analyze the raw data from meetings to apply sentiment analysis and provide logical summaries and conclusions.

Generative AI also has the potential to improve the visual aspect of meetings, transforming cluttered slide decks and off-brand designs into presentations that make it easier for audiences to digest. Using AI to help out with a range of meeting-related tasks has a powerful compound impact on the team, making it possible to save time and gain more from the sessions with intelligent features. CREATE AN IN-HOUSE EXPERT

Grammarly and Harris Poll’s 2022 State of Business Communication report estimated that poor workplace communication accounts for a loss of 7.47 hours per employee per week. If this isn’t addressed, then the collective loss across a large team quickly impacts the company’s bottom line. This is another excellent example of a widespread corporate challenge that AI can help out with. With semantic intelligence and the ability to collect and analyze huge volumes of data in real time, smart chatbots are increasingly being used as an internal tool to help employees keep pace. These options no longer demand huge budgets or bespoke software engineering. A number of companies offer ‘build your own’ chatbots that use APIs and SDKs to connect the software with back-end systems.

These chatbots can be thought of as an in-house assistant from which the whole company benefits. On an immediate level, such a system can deal with daily queries like pulling files or meeting notes out of storage to tackle communication silos internally and have dynamic, contextually aware conversations. The software can also be trained to become a knowledge center for the company with the potential to extract powerful insights from internal data sources combined with global industry insights. Doing so will help your teams cope with the constant streams of information across workplace channels and may well help the company discover interesting new business angles over time. CHOOSING YOUR AI: WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

AI is set to have a transformative impact on business communication in our digital age. However, while efficiency gains and analytical prowess are major plus points, it’s important to remember the weaknesses that come alongside AI tools. For one, AI is bound by the systems it trains on. While generative AI today is indeed very sophisticated, we’re not yet at a level of general intelligence. This means companies need to watch out for built-in bias within any analytic tools or insights. Next, security and privacy also need to be closely examined. This is especially true if an AI tool will train on sensitive company data, or for companies in industries like healthcare in which data compliance is business critical.

Finally, it’s important to put safeguards in place so you don’t become too reliant or dependent on the technology. This means making sure your team still understands the principles of what’s expected of them when it comes to tasks like conducting a meeting or drafting a report. This means that not only should your staff be able to complete tasks without the help of AI if need be, but also that they need a critical understanding of tasks to monitor outputs and flag any discrepancies. AI is a highly advantageous tool, and we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of what’s possible with corporate communications. Going forward, leaders need to choose the right AI services for their organizations to unlock efficiency gains—but they must also be mindful of the limitations of these tools in their current state.

Rajat Mishra is the founder and CEO of Prezent.