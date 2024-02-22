Supply chain visibility: Why it matters and the trends to look for

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

The COVID-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on the global supply chain, unlike any other event in recent history. Companies struggled to build products and meet demand due to component shortages. As a result, companies began to see the importance of supply chain visibility and using data to optimize their supply chains.

Unfortunately, as the industry moves forward, there is significant confusion about what supply chain visibility is and what it can do for businesses. Even those intrigued by the concept often struggle to grasp exactly what it offers. Josh Mayer, head of professional services at EasyPost, understands this challenge all too well. “There’s a lot of confusion in the industry right now,” explained Mayer. “There’s a lot of desire to gain supply chain visibility, but customers are so far behind in terms of the data they collect and what they can see from a supply chain standpoint.”

EACH SUPPLY CHAIN IS UNIQUE One of the most important things to understand about supply chain visibility is that no two supply chains are 100% alike—each is unique in some way. Mayer cites the example of a private-label clothing company that has a nearly vertical supply chain. It controls almost every aspect of its supply chain, right back to where the raw materials are sourced. Enabling supply chain visibility requires collaborating with many teams across the globe and implementing modern technologies to capture the data. “For a vertical supply chain team, they need near real-time visibility from raw materials inventory, to ocean tracking, all the way through to customer delivery and experience,” says Mayer.

In contrast, a well-known outdoor retailer primarily sells footwear from one dominant brand. This is a far different supply chain than the clothing manufacturer, and comes with very different challenges. “Every supply chain needs a really strong relationship with their supplier,” says Mayer. “That’s the only way they can get the data that they need to enable supply chain visibility and incorporate supplier data with their own internal and other external data to make sense of it.” A mom-and-pop shop presents another challenge, as such a shop will likely only be able to achieve visibility on their outbound movement.

“The smaller companies are probably much more focused on just the outbound supply chain and what their customer is doing since that is more in their control,” explained Mayer. “Due to their smaller size, suppliers may not be as willing to implement cross-collaboration processes.” As these examples demonstrate, achieving good supply chain visibility requires a clear understanding of the nature of the supply chain in question, strong internal and external relationships and the right technology solution for near real-time exchange of information. SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY IS THE FOUNDATION OF AI

Artificial intelligence is the hottest tech, with companies of all sizes racing to deploy it. Logistics is already proving to be ideally suited to benefit from the AI revolution. To deliver its potential, however, AI needs a vast amount of data. This underscores the importance of supply chain visibility. Without a clear understanding of its supply chain, a company doesn’t have the data it needs to properly enable AI. It’s not enough to know what is selling. It’s important to know how much inventory is on hand, how much has been ordered, when it will arrive and how that drives the physical movement of goods. Only with a complete picture can AI be implemented to automate these processes. “I think those who are focused on achieving end-to-end visibility right now are the ones that will win with AI,” explained Mayer, “because they’re going to really understand why things are occurring.”

SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY AS A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE Before the pandemic, there were not many good options available for companies, nor widespread understanding of why such solutions were needed. Post-pandemic has seen the exact opposite issue, with a plethora of available options for businesses to choose from. To make matters worse, some leaders still struggle to quantify the benefits of supply chain visibility software.

Despite the challenges, companies’ future success will depend in no small part on their adoption of supply chain solutions. This is especially true as logistics employees retire or move on to other opportunities. In many cases, these individuals were the brains behind successful supply chains, making it difficult to replace them and maintain the same level of efficiency. “I think many, many companies are facing high degrees of turnover, where generations of people who have run the business for a long time are now retiring or moving on to different things,” said Mayer. Deploying supply chain software helps reduce dependence on a select number of employees and makes it easier to hire a wider range of individuals to do the job.

“It’s going to become easier to hire people to run your business, people who don’t have the legacy knowledge that those retiring had,” explained Mayer. “Instead, they’ll be able to rely on software and AI to help make the right decisions.” In addition, using software to empower supply chain operators will help companies be more competitive by helping them understand what their customers are buying, why they’re buying it, where they’re buying and what can be done to better meet the customers’ needs. “Supply chain visibility is going to help companies outperform competitors, including those who rely on the best operators that are still doing things the legacy way,” said Mayer. “This will help operators understand complex patterns in supply and demand that may not be obvious to the human eye.”

Without a doubt, we are entering a new era of supply chain management and efficiency, driven by a host of new tools and solutions. While it may be overwhelming at first, Mayer believes companies can work through the issues and improve operations by focusing on increasing their supply chain visibility, first and foremost. Once they do, there is no limit to the opportunities available.