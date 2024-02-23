The same Big Tech lobbying firm is behind the two new Supreme Court social media cases

BY Issie Lapowsky6 minute read

All across the country, lawsuits are piling up challenging state laws that attempt to regulate Big Tech platforms in one way or another. Some of the suits take aim at laws requiring new safeguards for kids online. Others are targeting attempts to govern how social media platforms can moderate political speech. All of the litigation has at least one thing in common: the Big Tech lobbying firm behind it.

Over the past few years, NetChoice, which was founded in 2001, has emerged as the tech industry’s first line of defense against state-level regulation. Since 2022, NetChoice has filed lawsuits against online child safety laws in California, Ohio, Arkansas, and Utah. It also joined with another tech industry group, CCIA, to challenge Texas and Florida’s social media “censorship” laws, both of which would limit how social media platforms moderate content. On Monday, the lawsuits against Texas and Florida—Netchoice v. Paxton and Moody v. Netchoice, respectively—will head to the Supreme Court, where the justices will determine whether the states can force social media platforms to publish certain political speech or whether doing so would violate the platforms’ own First Amendment rights. The flurry of legal activity has put a spotlight on NetChoice, which, according to Bloomberg, saw its revenue grow from $3 million in 2020 to $34 million in 2022. Fast Company spoke with the firm’s vice president and general counsel, Carl Szabo, about what’s at stake in next week’s case—and the many others NetChoice is fighting across the country. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Looking ahead to next week’s arguments in the Texas and Florida social media cases, what do we know about how the Supreme Court justices view this issue?

We have a Supreme Court decision from just last term, which gives us an idea of where this case is going and how this case is going to shake out. That case is 303 Creative v. Elenis, and in that case, you had a website designer being forced by the state of Colorado to create and host content that they didn’t want to host. [Editor’s note: The designer did not want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples] You saw every conservative judge—all six of them—say the First Amendment is pretty clear on this: The state of Colorado cannot force a private business to say something it does not want to say. The liberal justices on the court ruled in the dissent, but their basis was that this was a protected class. It was about civil rights. In the cases of Florida and Texas, it’s all about political speech. [Politicians] are not a protected class. I think it’s pretty easy to see how the liberal justices will also rule in favor of NetChoice and CCIA. Because it’s not just 303 Creative. We have about 200 years of Supreme Court decisions to back up our position. At the end of the day, if the state can force you to carry political speech against your will, the First Amendment has failed. If NetChoice loses, what are the immediate implications for tech companies operating in Texas and Florida?

