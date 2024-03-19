How this company is helping researchers identify potential new drugs

Elucidata’s cloud platform Polly delivers “harmonized” biomedical data to accelerate research and drug development. Polly transforms heterogeneous biomedical information—primarily bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing data—from more than 30 public and proprietary sources into a standardized, AI-ready format.

In 2023, the company took the platform a step further, incorporating ChatGPT and prompt-based engineering to deliver results to research teams using natural language processing. Elucidata also unveiled a new processing infrastructure that allows research teams to process datasets up to 10 times faster at one-third of the previous cost.

The company, which has 150 employees in the U.S. and India, supports drug discovery programs at Pfizer, Genentech, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Stanford and Yale universities, and 30-plus other research partners.

In 2023, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharma company used Polly to identify two new acute myeloid leukemia targets in roughly three months—a process that traditionally takes one to two years—and to advance a targeted treatment into Phase 1 clinical trials. Elucidata’s technology saved this company an estimated $3 million in early-stage discovery costs, plus about 2,000 hours of data wrangling.