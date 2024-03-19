The most innovative companies in biotech in 2024

In 2023, it was hard to escape the hype around AI, regardless of the industry. In biotechnology, it seemed to hit a fever pitch, with countless companies touting the technology’s transformative potential in drug discovery and design. While it is much too soon to evaluate the variety of approaches, or to judge their ultimate success, there are a few companies that have made real progress.

Insilico Medicine is arguably the furthest along, dosing the first patient in its Phase 2 trial of a lung-disease treatment identified and designed using its generative-AI platform last summer, the first AI-designed drug to reach this stage of development. Exscientia also aims to develop drugs, but its AI-matching platform is already being used to match patients with the drugs most likely to benefit them, based on their individual biology. Elucidata debuted a natural-language interface for its research platform, which pulls together and standardizes sequencing data from across dozens of public and proprietary sources.

Other companies on this year’s list focus on tools and techniques that streamline lab work and drug manufacturing and testing—see Elevate Bio’s flexible post-CRISPR gene-editing platform, Maravai LifeSciences’ testing kits for makers of monoclonal antibodies, and Emerald Cloud Lab’s automated lab-in-the-cloud platform.

New diagnostics from Personalis and Guardant are helping to detect cancer earlier, to guide personalized treatments, and to monitor patients’ response. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is advancing multiple first-in-class rare-disease treatments through clinical trials. And Inato is helping to connect drugmakers with community research sites outside of large urban centers to enroll more diverse patients in clinical trials, helping to ensure that new therapies work for everyone who needs them.