This skincare company developed the first molecule to reverse the skin’s biological age

Cellular senescence in the skin spreads similarly to rottenness in a bowl of apples: Just as the bad apples spoil the fresh ones around them, senescent cells—ones that have stopped replicating—secrete inflammatory factors that can drive healthy neighboring cells into senescence. When these cells linger, they trigger widespread damage.

OneSkin’s four female founders, all PhDs in some form of biology, tested nearly 1,000 different peptides (aka chains of amino acids) before isolating one, called OS-01, that can switch off senescent cells and lower the skin’s molecular age.

In February 2021, OneSkin released its first product, called OS-01 Face Topical Supplement, and followed up in 2022 with the OS-01 Body Topical Supplement, which helped the company reach profitability, according to cofounder Alessandra Zonari.

But 2023 is when OneSkin hit its stride, publishing its findings on the mechanism of OS-01 (thus validating the peptide as the first molecule to reverse the skin’s biological age) and rounding out its anti-aging collection with OS-01 Shield, which protects skin from the sun while undoing the damage already done, and OS-01 Eye, which has been shown in clinical studies to increase skin elasticity by 23%.