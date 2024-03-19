This breakthrough treatment for dark spots was codeveloped by the guitarist from Incubus

In May 2023, Mother Science launched its first product, the Molecular Hero Serum. It features an ingredient called malassezin, a naturally occurring molecule that helps to reduce hyperpigmentation and sun damage, improve skin texture, and support the skin barrier and microbiome—while staying shelf-stable (unlike, say, Vitamin C).

The company is the brainchild of violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger and her husband, Mike Einziger (better known as the guitarist from the band Incubus), who spent six years working with a team of scientists to study thousands of cellular assays and conduct three clinical trials (all published in journals such as The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology), looking for a novel cure for dark spots.

The couple, who both have backgrounds in science, learned that tiny lightened patches of skin Simpson-Einziger found on her body were caused by a fungus, Malassezia furfur, which is actually present on skin from birth. The organism produces many different compounds, one of which is malassezin.

Mother Science says that after four weeks, 100% of participants in its trials saw a reduction in the appearance of dark spots and brighter, smoother skin with fewer lines and wrinkles.