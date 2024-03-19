How Kitsch made solid shampoo and conditioner a Barbie-level accessory

Forget those stinky bars in the camping aisle of outdoor stores. Kitsch has transformed solid shampoo from a niche health-store staple to a preferred essential over mass bottled options. (It doesn’t hurt that the product is as good for your hair as it is for the environment).

Launched as a hair accessories company in 2010, Kitsch, founded by Cassandra Morales Thurswell, perfected solid hair care in 2022. Kitsch’s $14 Bond Repair Shampoo Bar, which saves the equivalent of three plastic bottles per bar, debuted along with its conditioner twin in August 2023 and sold more than 22,000 within its first month.

The company also added new shapes and formulas in 2023: a nourishing castor oil bar, a hydrating shea butter iteration (plus a conditioner bar), and a trendy strengthening rice protein solid shampoo and conditioner that help repair damaged follicles and encourage overall hair length and density.

Collabs with Barbie, Harry Potter, Wednesday, and Stranger Things also helped build brand awareness.