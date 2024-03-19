How the Jolie showerhead became a viral hit by exposing a dirty truth

Bet you can’t name the brand of your showerhead. Bet you also didn’t know that the water flowing through it contains contaminants that are the root cause of many hair and skin conditions.

That’s why the founders of the two-year-old Jolie Skin Co. reinvented the showerhead, creating a model with a replaceable filter (available via subscription or individually) that eliminates chlorine, heavy metals, and other irritants from water.

Don’t call it a plumbing fixture—it’s a beauty product that the company says has the power to improve acne, reduce hair shedding, diminish eczema, and solve countless other issues that start with the impure water in which we bathe.

The company is already profitable—and hit $28 million in revenue in 2023. Part of its success stems from the streamlined design of its showerhead and the easy-to-follow installation instructions, which include a branded wrench, right-size plumber’s tape, and a QR code linking to a video of a young woman installing her Jolie.