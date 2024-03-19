Sorry to say it, but nails age, just like skin. This company has a fix

DefenAge’s 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum, which launched in September, is the first nail serum that uses Defensin molecules to target the source of healthy nails: the matrix, located in the nail root just below the cuticle.

Defensins are naturally occurring molecules that help with immunity, but the doctors who discovered them also realized that they can get the body to kick-start repair mode in the same way that an injury does—only without the pain and blood. Third-party studies indicate that within 30 days, users of DefenAge’s Nail Root Serum experienced 92% smoother nails with significantly fewer ridges and lines. After two months, nail strength was visibly increased, too.

The biotech company, which launched a decade ago and specializes in regenerative hair, skin, and nail products, sold its products exclusively through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical aesthetic service providers until 2019. That’s when it started delivering its clinically tested, award-winning formulations direct to consumers.