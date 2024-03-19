How Danessa Myricks Beauty developed pore-blurring makeup for all skin tones and shades

As an oily-skinned person herself, makeup artist turned cosmetics powerhouse Danessa Myricks recognized that women of all skin types have long sought a solution for two issues: greasy skin and imperfect texture.

In April 2022, Danessa Myricks Beauty released Blurring Balm Powder, the world’s first balm-to-powder formula to integrate the novel ingredient Upsalite, created at Sweden’s Uppsala University. Upsalite is white, but Myricks found a way to incorporate it into her award-winning, inclusive, highly absorbent hydrating powder so that it reads like natural skin on any face without leaving any white cast.

She followed that success with 2023’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powdered Flush, an Upsalite-infused lip and cheek color collection that quickly became a beauty-editor favorite, especially among those with darker skin tones. The balms are beloved for depositing loads of pigment and creating a longer-lasting matte effect than products made with other common blotting ingredients, such as silica or talc.

Myricks has demonstrated that one hero ingredient can be a catalyst for supercharged growth: The brand’s sales at Sephora jumped more than 50% in 2023.