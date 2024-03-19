Beauty products use way too much plastic. This brand uses bamboo

Not content to sail off into the sunset after her massive success with Urban Decay, Wende Zomnir turned her focus to eco-consciousness.
In 2021, she launched Caliray, a makeup line that uses ocean plastics in its packaging.
And in March 2023, Caliray debuted the Endless Sunset palette, which comes in a refillable compact made of bamboo, a sustainable plant that captures carbon as it grows but is rarely used by beauty brands.
The makeup inside the compact is also talc-free, long-wearing, and multipurpose—and the packaging is compostable and refillable. (Just pop the shadows out and refill with new ones.)
Industry sources estimate that the brand generated between $20 million and $25 million in retail sales last year after gaining an investment from True Beauty Ventures in Q1 2023 and selling out of its So Blown primer seven times through its exclusive distribution with Sephora.
On the horizon for 2024: Caliray is adding sequestered carbon—which holds onto CO2 so it won’t be released back into the environment—to the tubes in which its So Blown primer is packaged.
“I’ve come to realize sustainability is more about staying open to new information and being nimble enough to pivot as needed,” says Zomnir. “We bring beauty customers on this journey with us.”
