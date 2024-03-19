Beauty products use way too much plastic. This brand uses bamboo

Not content to sail off into the sunset after her massive success with Urban Decay, Wende Zomnir turned her focus to eco-consciousness.

In 2021, she launched Caliray, a makeup line that uses ocean plastics in its packaging.

And in March 2023, Caliray debuted the Endless Sunset palette, which comes in a refillable compact made of bamboo, a sustainable plant that captures carbon as it grows but is rarely used by beauty brands.

The makeup inside the compact is also talc-free, long-wearing, and multipurpose—and the packaging is compostable and refillable. (Just pop the shadows out and refill with new ones.)