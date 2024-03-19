This sunscreen company offers breakthrough damage defense—and a UV camera that tells you when to reapply

After graduating from MIT and Harvard, Sophie Bai launched her namesake biotech firm, B.A.I. Biosciences , in 2020. It now has more than 20 patented molecules that treat skin aging, skin cancer, eczema, hair loss, and other skin conditions.

The company’s mission is to make skincare a vital part of healthcare, and it launched its first product line, Pavise, in 2023 with an all-in-one age-reversing, skin-regenerating SPF cream called Dynamic Age Defense. The silky, white-cast-free solution uses as its base B.A.I.’s patented diamond-augmented zinc oxide, which has been shown to delay and reverse signs of skin aging—such as rosacea, dark spots, and fine lines—in four weeks, as well as protect against all forms of solar radiation.

Pavise also released a lip oil, a face wash, and a self-diagnosing UV Camera that plugs into iPhones and iPads and can detect existing skin damage.

Since launching, Pavise has seen 100% month-over-month revenue growth, and its Holiday Reset collection sold out in under 10 minutes on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company has already achieved more than $20 million in sales, according to beauty industry sources.