The most innovative beauty companies of 2024

Despite all the hacks and scams that come through our social media feeds, today’s consumers are shifting away from society’s conventional beauty standards. Instead, they are embarking on a journey toward self-improvement while prioritizing mindful consumption and sustainability. The most innovative beauty companies are finding novel ways to address both individual concerns and the collective impact of their products, often looking to science to improve upon nature.

Makeup—a category that once relied heavily on petroleum-based products delivered in nonbiodegradable plastics—has been getting a makeover for years now, but Caliray still managed to find an underused renewable resource, bamboo, in which to package its refillable eye shadows. Danessa Myricks Beauty, meanwhile, took a breakthrough molecule that mimics talc’s ability to absorb oil and tweaked its formulation so it blurs and blots all skin tones without leaving behind that dreaded white cast. Olive & June’s press-on nails are made with 94% recycled materials that are also cruelty-free, vegan, and nontoxic.

In the struggle to keep skin youthful and healthy, beauty companies’ newest and most effective products typically begin life in a lab. Mother Science, for example, isolated Malessezin, a molecule that’s created by an organism found naturally on the skin and can reduce excess melanin production. Its Molecular Hero Serum prevents and lightens dark spots. B.A.I. Biosciences has patented more than 20 molecules that help with skin aging, eczema, and hair loss. Its first product to market, under the brand name Pavisse, delays and even reverses signs of skin aging in less than four weeks. OneSkin’s OS-01 lab-derived peptide stops dead skin cells from secreting an inflammatory factor that spreads and kills off nearby cells. By containing the damage, OS-01 Face keeps skin looking young and supple. And DefenAge didn’t forget that our nails age, too. By deploying Defensin molecules to the nail matrix, its 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum leads to new nail growth that’s smooth and strong. Yellow nails, be gone!

Of course, as we strive for personal visions of perfection, we still want to smell lovely—which is why sweetly fragranced skin care brand, Sol de Janeiro, has gone viral the world over—while also keeping “clean,” in every sense of that term. Thanks to Jolie Skin Co’s water-filtering showerheads and Kitsch’s package-free bar shampoos and conditioners, we can look great without feeling guilty about what we’re putting on our bodies and into the environment. Isn’t that beautiful?