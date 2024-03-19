How PhysicsX plans to revolutionize automotive product design using AI

Robin Tuluie and Jacomo Corbo, cofounders of the London-based startup PhysicsX, are racing to apply lessons learned from their prior careers in and around Formula One to the most challenging product-engineering problems facing automobile (and other highly technical) manufacturers.

Tuluie, known as the “F1 scientist,” is a former astrophysicist who went on to win four world championships for Renault and Mercedes. Corbo, meanwhile, ran McKinsey’s AI lab, working within Formula One as well as for other automotive clients. Together, the duo, whose three-year-old startup emerged from stealth in November 2023 with a $32 million funding round, are developing an AI platform to optimize physical product design of complex machines using physics-based simulations.

PhysicsX software helps engineers better anticipate bottlenecks, such as the drag of a new electric vehicle design, without having to wait for physical production to discover them. In May 2023, PhysicsX partnered with metal 3D-printing technology company Velo3D, which will help it use Velo’s additive manufacturing capabilities to produce highly optimized parts that extend beyond the automotive space to include aerospace and medical devices.

