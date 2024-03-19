How May Mobility is expanding driverless shuttle services

Many autonomous-vehicle companies test their innovations on city streets (and have run into some high-profile problems as a result). Ann Arbor-based May Mobility’s driverless shuttles, on the other hand, operate in low-speed closed circuits like college and corporate campuses, befitting its emphasis on on-demand services in geo-fenced areas and its business model of signing long-term contracts with businesses and governments.

In September 2023, the company made a number of technical enhancements to its vehicles’ software as it works toward full autonomy (meaning no driver in its cars rather than a safety driver), including improved unprotected turns and being able to follow moving objects from farther away. That same month, May Mobility announced its first service in California, working with the transportation authority in the county east of San Francisco to improve access to healthcare—the kind of focal point that also distinguishes the company from rivals oriented around commercial rides.

In December, May Mobility achieved the milestone of fully driverless service in a retirement community in the Phoenix suburb Sun City. While the company raised $105 million in November to fuel more launches in 2024 (including an on-demand shuttle service in Miami through a partnership with the public-transport company Via), May Mobility faces the same headwinds that have made for a bumpy ride in the sector in recent years: In February 2024, the company laid off 13% of its workforce.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.