How Luminar is expanding nighttime visibility for autonomous vehicles

Luminar supplies lidar (light detection and ranging) technology to car manufacturers developing autonomous vehicles, and the Orlando-based company is the first to scale its vehicle sensors and software for mass production.

In February 2023, Luminar unveiled its long-range Iris+ sensor that can help a car see 300 meters (984 feet) in all directions and debuted proactive safety software that will allow Luminar to sell a fully integrated stack of hardware and software to such customers as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and China’s Shanghai Auto (SAIC). The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 SUVs are scheduled to launch with Luminar’s technology in early 2024.

The company also opened a 118,000-square-foot highly automated, high-volume manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, last April to turbocharge its production capacity. The factory will have an initial capacity for up to 250,000 sensors per year and ramp up to half a million sensors annually.

Luminar ended 2023 with nearly $70 million in revenue, a 71% increase over 2022.