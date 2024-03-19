Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Luminar is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the automotive category.

How Luminar is expanding nighttime visibility for autonomous vehicles

BY Jaclyn Trop

Luminar supplies lidar (light detection and ranging) technology to car manufacturers developing autonomous vehicles, and the Orlando-based company is the first to scale its vehicle sensors and software for mass production.

In February 2023, Luminar unveiled its long-range Iris+ sensor that can help a car see 300 meters (984 feet) in all directions and debuted proactive safety software that will allow Luminar to sell a fully integrated stack of hardware and software to such customers as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and China’s Shanghai Auto (SAIC). The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 SUVs are scheduled to launch with Luminar’s technology in early 2024.

The company also opened a 118,000-square-foot highly automated, high-volume manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, last April to turbocharge its production capacity. The factory will have an initial capacity for up to 250,000 sensors per year and ramp up to half a million sensors annually. 

Luminar ended 2023 with nearly $70 million in revenue, a 71% increase over 2022.

advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jaclyn Trop is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on the Automotive category for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

Explore Topics