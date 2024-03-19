Here’s how Croatian company Infobip is using AI to connect consumers with cars

As Croatia’s first unicorn company, telecommunications giant Infobip is helping automotive companies transform the customer experience during the purchasing process using AI.

In January 2023, the global cloud communication platform launched an AI-powered chatbot for Uber that let customers in India book rides seamlessly via WhatsApp, and it worked with brands including Toyota, Nissan, and India’s Mahindra Auto to streamline the sales journey for shoppers.

The chatbots are providing higher conversion rates, according to Chief Business Officer Ivan Ostojic: “It feels like chatting with some kind of a friend while offloading some transactional tasks for humans,” he says.

Nissan’s Middle East division reported a 71% increase in unique users generated through WhatsApp chatbots and a 138% increase in leads. Mahindra said automating its customers’ communications by syncing its existing chatbot with Infobip’s WhatsApp API helped increase its operational efficiency by 30%.