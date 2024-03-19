How Ascend Elements is helping create a domestic supply chain for EV batteries

As federal incentives encourage the creation of a domestic supply chain for EV batteries, Ascend Elements is poised to become one of the burgeoning industry’s top domestic suppliers. Most cathode material is manufactured in China, but the Westborough, Massachusetts-based company has patented cathode engineering technology to supply crucial cathode precursor and cathode active materials stateside.

Ascend begins by collecting end-of-life batteries from Honda and other automakers—as well as EV battery-manufacturing scrap from producers such as SK Battery America—to use as feedstock to create new sustainable battery materials. Then it sells the new engineered material to EV manufacturers and battery producers.

In March 2023, the company opened its Georgia plant, a 150,000-square-foot EV battery-recycling facility that can annually process the equivalent of 70,000 EV batteries and recover approximately 98% of the essential metals. Ascend also began construction on the continent’s first sustainable cathode precursor manufacturing facility in southwest Kentucky.

Ascend is exploring commercialization of advanced graphite-recycling technology to return recycled graphite to the battery supply chain, which would lead to another plant somewhere in the Southeast U.S. and the first anode recycling factory of its kind.