Here’s why some 2024 Mercedes-Benz vehicles will soon feature distinctive turquoise exterior lights

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to deliver its Drive Pilot system in 2024, which will enable the first and only conditionally automated driving (known in the industry as Level 3) for the U.S. market.

For Nevada and California—state DMVs approved Drive Pilot in January and June 2023, respectively—drivers who subscribe to the ($2,500 annual) service will be able to have their 2024 EQS and S-Class vehicles take over the driving in certain traffic and weather conditions, allowing them to search the web, watch a video, or sit back and relax.

In December, just prior to launch, both states also allowed Mercedes to use turquoise exterior lights on its cars when autonomous mode is active—the first automaker granted this right. This will allow other cars and pedestrians to know when it encounters a self-driving car, and it means that Mercedes will be able to assess how others react as well.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest luxury automaker is also rolling out its own network of charging stations, which started to open in November 2023 in Atlanta, Chengdu (China), and Mannheim (Germany). The $1 billion joint venture with MN8 Energy aims to deliver 2,500 chargers housed within at least 400 charging hubs—open to drivers of all EV brands—across North America by the end of the decade.